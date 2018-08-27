Carrie Underwood Gives Fans a Peek at Her Baby Bump During Surprise Duet with Keith Urban

Carrie Underwood is bumpin’ out and rockin’ out at the same time.

Underwood, 35, joined Keith Urban onstage during his show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday to sing “The Fighter.” She showcased both her baby bump and her powerhouse vocals during the performance.

Underwood posted a clip on Instagram that captures the crowd cheering as she emerges from the wings.

“Will it ever suck getting to sing with @keithurban ??? No. The answer is no,” Underwood wrote alongside the video. “Such an incredible and LOUD crowd at the @bridgestonearenaofficial tonight!!! I know you guys all had a blast! Thanks for having me up there with ya’ KU!”

Underwood, who is going on tour in May 2019 for her upcoming album Cry Pretty, announced in August that she is expecting her second baby with husband Mike Fisher, 38.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Shares First Baby Bump Photo Since Announcing Her Second Pregnancy

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Underwood said in an Instagram video. “This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010 at a Georgia ceremony, welcomed Isaiah Michael, 3½, in 2015. Though Underwood and Fisher have not announced the new baby’s sex yet, the singer has worn pink twice recently.

Earlier this month Underwood opened up to The Tennessean about becoming a mother of two. “It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” she said. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

RELATED: Everything Pregnant Carrie Underwood Has Said About Motherhood

She has high hopes for her oldest: “I think he’ll be a really good big brother,” Underwood told the outlet. “I think he’ll be helpful.”