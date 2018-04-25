See Carrie Underwood in New Athleisure Campaign After Accident: 'She Looks Gorgeous in Person'

Carrie Underwood is looking fabulously fit.

In a behind-the-scenes photo from her fall and winter campaign shoot for CALIA by Carrie Underwood, the country superstar works out with a kettlebell as she rocks the latest looks from her line.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“I’m so proud of this collection,” 35-year-old Underwood — who’s now recovered from a scary fall last November outside her Nashville home — tells PEOPLE exclusively.

CALIA

For all the details on Underwood’s recovery and her big return to the stage, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Last week, the American Idol winner opened up for the first time on iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show about her frightening fall, explaining that it happened when she went to take her dogs out for a quick walk at night.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped,” she said. “There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step.”

“If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up,” she added.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Underwood broke her right wrist and injured her face around her mouth, with the scars slightly visible during the interview.

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Shares Close-Up Photo of Her Face Revealing Her Scars Following Her Scary Fall

A source close to Underwood tells PEOPLE the singer — whose sixth studio album Cry Pretty drops Sept. 14 — looks “gorgeous in person.”

“You honestly couldn’t see any scarring even up close,” says the source. “She had extensive reconstruction done around her mouth area and lips, but the doctors did a really great job obviously.”