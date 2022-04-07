Carrie Underwood Announces New Album Denim & Rhinestones: 'I Can't Wait!'

Carrie Underwood is bringing the glam for her next album!

The country superstar, 39, announced Thursday that her upcoming ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, will be released on June 10.

"I can't wait any longer!!" she wrote on Twitter. "I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones."

Underwood also shared the album's cover, which features her rocking a glamorous dress made of — you guessed it — denim and rhinestones before a sparkly, purple-blue background.

The "If I Didn't Love You" singer previously teased the then-untitled album on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen in March, calling it "a lot of fun," and revealing she wrote a lot of the songs on it.

"I feel like people are going to hear everything and [get] some warm fuzzies and hopefully it'll just make people happy to listen to," she said. "It's a very 'sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room' kind of album."

Underwood released the album's first single, "Ghost Story," last month, a haunting revenge track in the vein of previous hits like "Before He Cheats" and "Blown Away."

"It just didn't sound like anything else that's on the radio right now," she told Bannen of why she was drawn to the song. "And I feel like it was a great first choice first single, because I feel like it's enough of hopefully what people like about me. There's some drama. It's a cinematic song. It's a great story song."

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

She performed the song at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday, during which she was nominated twice and won best roots gospel album for My Savior.

After her win, she called My Savior "the greatest" project she's ever worked on.

"I'm going to try not to cry," Underwood told PEOPLE backstage in the press room at the awards ceremony. "This has been the greatest project that I've ever been a part of, been able to do."

"This is one thing that I've wanted to do," she continued. "Literally, my whole career, I've wanted to make this album, and I got to. This just means the world to me."