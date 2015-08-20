The American Idol alum and new mom opened up Thursday about her new music in a Facebook chat

Carrie Underwood Announces New Single, Reveals One Song on Upcoming Album Will Be About Motherhood

Carrie Underwood is back!

On Thursday, the new mom announced on Facebook the first single off her upcoming album Storyteller (out Oct. 23).

Titled “Smoke Break,” the track is “one of those story songs that I feel like everybody can relate to, about how life is so hectic and it’s so nice if and when you get to step away for a second,” she told fans in a video.

In a Facebook Q&A, Underwood – who welcomed her first son Isaiah Michael in February with husband Mike Fisher – chatted with fans about balancing everything going on in her life.

“It’s hard,” she admitted. “Between life and work and everything in between, sometimes we can get a little run down. I do think taking breaks here and there just to go do something for yourself is important. They don’t have to be long complicated vacations or anything like that. Just five minutes every once-in-a-while can be a major help.”

The American Idol alum, 32, also revealed one song on her album will be about her new role as a mom.

“I tried to avoid the ‘mommy’ songs, but one managed to find its way in there!” she wrote. “I’m glad it did, because he’ll always have that.”