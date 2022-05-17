Carrie Underwood Reveals Dates for The Denim & Rhinestones Tour with Special Guest Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood is readying her return to the road!
After almost exclusively performing at her Las Vegas residency Reflection for the past six months, the 39-year-old country star has announced The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, set to span 43 North American arenas from this fall to spring 2023 with special guest, fellow American Idol alum Jimmie Allen.
"I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR," said Underwood in a press release. "I'm having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour."
Sharing a title with Underwood's upcoming ninth album, out June 10, The Denim & Rhinestones Tour will kick off Oct. 15 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and make stops at many iconic venues including New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) before wrapping March 17 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
"I'm excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites," continued her statement. "We've been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can't wait to see everyone on the road!"
The upcoming string of concerts marks Underwood's first official tour since 2019's Cry Pretty Tour 360 — the No. 1 tour of the year according to Pollstar's LIVE75 chart. Allen recently wrapped his own headlining Down Home Tour, which followed his opening slot on Brad Paisley's 2021 tour, and the "Down Home" musician is currently also gearing up to release his third album, Tulip Drive, on June 24.
After donating $1 from all Cry Pretty Tour 360 ticket sales to the charity Danita's Children, which benefits youth from Haiti, Underwood will give $1 of every Denim & Rhinestones Tour ticket to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The organization, which strives to end veteran homelessness and help U.S. disaster victims, has built mortgage-free homes for Gold Star and fallen first responder families and provided disabled veterans and first responders with smart homes since 9/11.
Underwood revealed the title, artwork, and release date for Denim & Rhinestones last month. Ahead of the announcement, the "Before He Cheats" superstar teased her then-untitled album in an interview on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen in March, calling it "a lot of fun" and revealing she penned many of its tracks.
"I feel like people are going to hear everything and [get] some warm fuzzies and hopefully it'll just make people happy to listen to," said Underwood. "It's a very 'sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room' kind of album."
Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about lead single "Ghost Story," released in March. "It just didn't sound like anything else that's on the radio right now," she told Bannen of why she was drawn to the song.
"And I feel like it was a great first choice first single, because I feel like it's enough of hopefully what people like about me. There's some drama. It's a cinematic song. It's a great story song."
Tickets for The Denim & Rhinestones Tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20 at 10am local time. More information can be found at Underwood's website.
See below for Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour dates.
Oct. 15, 2022 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 17, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 18, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Oct. 20, 2022 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Oct. 22, 2022 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Oct. 23, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Oct. 25, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Oct. 27, 2022 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Oct. 31, 2022 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Nov. 2, 2022 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Nov. 3, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Nov. 5, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Nov. 7, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Nov. 12, 2022 - Moline, IL - Tax Slayer Center
Nov. 13, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Nov. 15, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Nov. 17, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Nov. 19, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Feb. 2, 2023 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Feb. 4, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Feb. 6, 2023 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Feb. 7, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Feb. 8, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Feb. 10, 2023 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 11, 2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Feb. 14, 2023 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
Feb. 15 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
Feb. 17, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Feb. 18, 2023 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Feb. 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Feb. 22, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 24, 2023 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
Feb. 25, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 26, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
March 1, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
March 2, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
March 4, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
March 8, 2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
March 11, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
March 13, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
March 14, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - MODA Center
March 17, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena