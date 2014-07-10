The lovebirds have made many pretty awesome memories together – here are some of our favorites!

Happy fifth anniversary Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher!

The American Idol champ was introduced to the Nashville Predators player by mutual friends and after one year of dating, he popped the question (with one pretty awesome ring). Ever since the two lovebirds wed at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Georgia on July 10, 2010, they haven’t stopped smiling or supporting each other – both on ice and on stage.

Here, we look back at some of their sweetest moments to celebrate their five happy years:

2011

Brrr

! The hockey rink may be cold but proud wife Underwood’s heart is warm as she celebrates from the sidelines after Fisher scores his first goal as a Nashville Predator in February 2011.

2012

In early 2012, Underwood’s fourth albumBlown Away debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard charts; months later, she and Fisher cuddle at the 40th American Music Awards in L.A., where Blown Away earns the favorite country album award.

2013

Caught in the act! The duo takes a moment to snap a silly selfie at the 2013 CMT Music Awards in Nashville in June, where the “Blown Away” single scores the coveted video of the year award.

2014

There’s no need for a “best side” when they have each other on the red carpet! Underwood beams at Fisher at April’s 11th annual TIME 100 Gala in New York City, where she was honored.

2015

It’s been a big year for the couple, who welcomed their first child, son Isaiah Michael, in February. But baby Isaiah hasn’t gotten in the way of their adorable couple workouts. “The couple that slays together stays together!” Underwood cheekily captioned a photo of the pair working up a sweat.