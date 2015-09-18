Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Head Out for Date Night

She sure knows how to keep things fresh!

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher still enjoy a good date night.

The country singer, 32, wore natural makeup and her hair in a side braid in the photo she posted on Instagram on Thursday.

“Date night with this handsome hunk,” Underwood captioned the pic.

She and her hockey-star hubby smiled into the camera as they traveled to their date. Fisher wore a denim; collared top while his wife rocked a floral number beside him.

While the couple’s date may just be to enjoy each other’s company, they certainly have a lot to celebrate. The blonde bombshell was recently nominated for female vocalist of the year at the Country Music Awards ahead of the release of her new album, Storyteller, out Oct. 23.

Meanwhile Fisher, 35, signed a two-year, $8.8 million contract to continue as a center for the Nashville Predators.

