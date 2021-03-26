"I hope people find some peace and some comfort in these songs," the singer said of her new gospel album, My Savior

Carrie Underwood Says She's 'Always Wanted' to Record a Gospel Album: 'It's a Pillar of Who I Am'

Carrie Underwood is feeling "blessed" to have returned to her roots.

The country artist, 38, appeared on Friday's episode of TODAY to discuss her new gospel album, My Savior, out now, and how her childhood experiences of singing in church have influenced her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is something that I've always wanted to do," Underwood said of releasing a gospel album. "I grew up on this music, it's such a pillar of who I am as a person but also as an artist."

The Grammy winner explained that the first time she ever sang on a stage was at her church, a common scenario for many artists. Underwood went on to call churches "such a warm, loving environment" with a "supportive" community.

"I sang these songs when I was little and now as an adult, they hold such a higher purpose and deeper meaning for me singing those lyrics," she continued. "You never know who is gonna need whatever song it is you're putting out, whether it's something sassy or whether it's something really deep and meaningful."

"I hope people find some peace and some comfort in these songs," she added.

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer also expressed her appreciation for her faith and how it provides her with something to "cling onto."

"I feel like when you do have something higher to look to you have hope," she said. "So even in the worst of times, you have something that you can cling on to and I am so thankful that my family grew up in church and now I'm surrounded by people that have faith."

As a country artist "we get to sing about our faith and it is welcomed, so I am just so lucky and blessed," she said.

Earlier this week, Underwood announced she will perform her new album during a virtual concert performance entitled My Savior: Live from the Ryman on Easter Sunday.

The concert will be streamed from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, also known around the world as the "Mother Church of Country Music," according to a press release.

The singer will perform the gospel hymns she grew up singing for the special event, which will stream live globally on her official Facebook page at 11 a.m. CT on April 4.

The concert will also feature special appearances by gospel great CeCe Winans, who duets with Underwood on "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart, who sings with Underwood on "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus," gospel legend Buddy Green and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally.

The free event, which will remain exclusively on Facebook for 48 hours, will benefit Save the Children, a nonprofit that works in over 100 countries to ensure that children grow up healthy, educated and safe.