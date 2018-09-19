Carrie Underwood Worried People Would Think She ‘Electively’ Changed Her Face After Accident

Carrie Underwood says she opened up about the freak accident that lead to her getting nearly 50 stitches because she feared fans would think she “electively” went under the knife.

The pregnant country superstar, 35, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wednesday, and revealed one of her main concerns about her recovery following her November fall.

“I feel like I do [look different] a little bit,” the Cry Pretty singer told the talk show host.

Continued Underwood, “My biggest worry at the time was like, if I say nothing, then later on… I feel like people are gonna say, ‘What has she done to herself electively?’ And it definitely was not a choice.”

Underwood added, “I feel close to myself. I feel pretty close to normal.”

Carrie Underwood and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The “Before He Cheats” singer said she “didn’t realize how bad” the accident was when she first fell down the steps at her home.

“I feel like any time anything happens, it’s adrenaline or something, you don’t really know until you take a second to assess… It was one of those random things in life,” she said.

Carrie Underwood and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

During the interview — after DeGeneres attempted to guess if Underwood is pregnant with a boy or girl — the singer also once again discussed her son Isaiah Michael‘s unusual favorite toy, a potato, which has captured fans’ attention.

The American Idol alum previously dished about the food friend on a radio show with host Bobby Bones on the day her new album, Cry Pretty, was released.

“He had four of them that he would carry around everywhere,” the soon-to-be mom of two shared. “I had to, one by one, throw them in the trash because they were getting funky. They were past cooking.”

Carrie Underwood Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Carrie UnderwoodUnderwood and her husband Mike Fisher announced in early August on Instagram that they’re expecting another baby.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” she said, revealing balloons spelling out “BABY” above her head. “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

A pink-clad Underwood continued, “This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019.”