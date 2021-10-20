Caroline Bryan Says She's 'Not Worried' About Luke's 'Ass-Shaking': It's 'Made Us a Lot of Money'

Luke Bryan is known for his fun, if a little suggestive, dance moves — and that's totally fine with wife Caroline.

Caroline Bryan, 41, opened up about her husband's status as a sex symbol on the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast, and explained that as long as Luke's fans keep it respectful, she doesn't mind.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm used to it. I don't think about it," she said. "Luke's ass and his ass-shaking has made us a lot of money. So I'm not gonna… but I'm not worried about it. It comes with the territory. As long as [fans] are respectful, then whatever."

She added that she's only dealt with a handful of unruly fans, and that most stick to her rules: "Don't touch, don't grab."

RELATED VIDEO: Caroline and Luke Bryan Have So Much Fun in Their Marriage

The couple will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary in December, a union that came after they first met in a bar in college, dated on and off, then took five years apart before reuniting for good.

"I'm at a bar and a friend of ours is like, 'Hey, I want you to meet a friend of mine.' And I look across the bar and there's this guy with this big goofy smile and I'm like, 'Whatever,'" she recalled. "And then I met him and he was so funny that I thought he was just drunk. But it was Luke, 'cause that's just Luke. We were friends, or tried to be, for like a week, and then we kissed and sparks flew."

Though they split for several years after Luke, 45, graduated college (Caroline was still a freshman), they kept in touch via email, and rekindled the flame after a chance meeting at a bar.

"I saw him in a bar randomly, had no clue he was there," she said. "And then we just picked up and… Those five years apart was the best thing that could've happened to us. Because we learned you just learn what you can and can't do and what you appreciate."

caroline bryan and luke bryan Luke and Caroline Bryan | Credit: caroline bryan/ instagram

Together, they built a life in Nashville, where Luke was pursuing a career in country music.

"I paid the bills for a while 'cause Luke wasn't making money," Caroline said of her job as a pharmaceutical rep. "I never doubted him ever. I never doubted him once. He doubted himself a couple times, but I didn't. He's Luke. I knew that he could do it."

The "Play It Again" singer opened up to PEOPLE in July about his "crazy" household, which includes Caroline, sons Bo, 13, and Tate, 11, and 19-year-old nephew Til.

"We just have a ball in life and have a ball with our kids," he said. "[Caroline] has always been the one that really isn't drinking all of my Kool-Aid. When I'm getting shined up, she kind of pulls the reins back. She keeps it real."

Caroline, meanwhile, told PEOPLE that being an entertainer is just part of life with Luke.

"Luke has a God-given talent to entertain – it's so natural to him," she said. "He's the guy that walks into a room and everyone wants to hang out with him. We'll be at an event, and I'll be ready to head home and go to bed. Meanwhile, Luke will have made his way into a DJ booth and taken over. He is always there to make people smile and have a good time."