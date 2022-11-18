Caroline Bryan Gives a Health Update Following Surgery, Shares Video of Herself Using New Wheelchair

Caroline Bryan underwent "unexpected hip surgery" earlier this week

By
Published on November 18, 2022 09:55 PM
Caroline Bryan's Instagram
Photo: Caroline Bryan/Instagram

Caroline Bryan is sharing an update on her recovery after having hip surgery.

Caroline, the wife of country superstar Luke Bryan, revealed on Instagram Monday that she underwent "unexpected hip surgery," and was recovering with the help of her friends.

Now, she's sharing more about how she's healing.

On Friday Caroline, 42, shared a boomerang clip of her rolling around in her wheelchair.

"Getting out of the house!" Caroline wrote over the video.

Caroline Bryan's Instagram
Caroline Bryan/Instagram

In a follow-up video, Caroline said she was "Finally getting out after a long week."

She added, "And these days I'm not walking, I'm rolling in this," she said as she panned down to show fans her wheelchair.

Caroline added that she wanted "to give an explanation," and shared why she used the phrase "unexpected surgery" when sharing news of her operation earlier this week.

"It wasn't unexpected, I just wasn't ready to accept it. I've known for a month that I had to have it," she confessed on Friday.

She went on to clarify, "There was no emergency, no fall, no car wreck."

Caroline added that she suffered a torn labrum, hip dysplasia, and "a lot of" arthritis.

"It had gotten so bad we had to fix it," she continued. "So, that's it. I will do whatever they tell me to do to get better and get back out. 'Cause this not being able to move is not for me."

She later reposted a friend's video of her rolling in her wheelchair with rapper Ludacris' "Rollout" song playing over the clip.

RELATED VIDEO: Caroline Bryan Says She's 'Not Worried' About Luke's 'Ass-Shaking': It's 'Made Us a Lot of Money'

She ended with a brief video of her in the doctor's office at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

On Monday, Caroline shared a photo of her giving a thumbs up from her hospital bed, and also shared a video of three friends helping her out as she sat with her feet in boots. She tagged the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, located in Franklin, in the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At one point, a pal held up a shirt that read "Straight Outta Hip Surgery," a nod to the 1988 NWA album Straight Outta Compton and the 2015 biopic of the same name.

"A little unexpected hip surgery," she said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. "And I got the best nurses in the world."

