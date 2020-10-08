Carly Pearce Says She’s ‘Stronger Than I Thought’ 3 Months After Filing for Divorce from Michael Ray

"Hopefully, people respect us to understand that we are humans and I certainly didn't get married to get divorced," Pearce said

Carly Pearce is opening up about her divorce from estranged husband Michael Ray after announcing their split more than three months ago.

Pearce, 30, and Ray, 32, tied the knot in Nashville on Oct. 6, 2019. The songstress filed for divorce in June, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

"Hopefully, people respect us to understand that we are humans and I certainly didn't get married to get divorced," she said during her recent appearance on ET Canada. "Things happen, and I think it's just something that has to stay between the two of us."

"I've felt the love of fans and appreciate that," she added. "I think it's one of those moments [that's like], 'You're a human.' "

When asked what she's learned about herself from this experience, Pearce said, "I'm way stronger than I thought."

The country star also shared that she has a newfound appreciation for the bumps in the road along her journey.

"We shouldn't [be striving for perfection]. It's so easy to look at artists, like myself or whoever, and think their lives are perfect. That's just not a reality for any of us," she said. "I think when you go through a lot of changes in every aspect of your life, you kind of realize that imperfections are kind of what make us all ourselves."

Pearce seemingly references her split from Ray in her new track, "Next Girl."

"She tried like hell / It was too late to save herself," Pearce harmonizes in the song. "Now, she's just trying to help the next girl."

"You're gonna think it's all your fault / It's just a switch that he turns off," she sings. "He'll make you think it's love / But I promise you, it's not."

Speaking of her latest tune, the crooner added to ET Canada, "If you listen to any of my music and listen to the stories and the way I tell my stories through songs, I think that's always been a huge part of it for me — being honest and being authentic. This new music in 'Next Girl' is no different than that."

Pearce, a former AirBnB house cleaner, is now the most nominated new artist at the upcoming 2020 Country Music Association Awards.

"Last year, I was nominated once, and this year, I'm nominated four times," she said. "I feel like I'm living out this Cinderella story. I also am so grateful that it didn't happen for me overnight because I think it makes these moments way more special for me."