Watch Carly Pearce Perform Her Romantic New Song About Husband Michael Ray

Carly Pearce‘s new track “Heart’s Going Out of Its Mind” is a romantic tribute to Michael Ray — and it’s the first song she’s ever written about her new husband!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the performance video for “Heart’s Going Out of Its Mind,” which is one of the tracks on Pearce’s upcoming self-titled sophomore album. In the video, Pearce can be seen wearing her wedding and engagement rings as she croons the sweet lyrics.

“Boy whatever you’re selling I’m buying it / I’m losing it a little but I’m liking it,” she sings. “There’s something in the air tonight / My heart’s going out of its mind.”

“‘Heart’s Going Out of Its Mind’ is the first song I ever wrote about the love that ultimately changed the game for my life and this record,” Pearce, 29, tells PEOPLE. “I can’t wait to dive even deeper into my story with this record and hope this sticks my flag down firm in country music.”

Image zoom Carly Pearce Rachel Deeb

Image zoom Carly Pearce

Ray, a fellow country singer, and Pierce tied the knot in front of about 100 family members and friends on a Nashville-area farm in October 2019, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively at the time.

The couple exchanged vows they’d written themselves during the emotional ceremony, which was officiated by Bill Cody, a country radio DJ and announcer at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Country singer Jake Owen sang their first dance song, “Made for You.”

Image zoom Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Rachel Deeb

“Knowing without a shadow of a doubt that I didn’t settle for something less than truly the person that I think was made for me is something that I am thankful for,” Pearce told PEOPLE at the time.

“No matter what, I have her in my corner,” Ray, 31, added. “No matter what, she has me in her corner. I tell her, you’re never going to face anything alone. Never will there be anything in life that you don’t look over and I’m standing beside you.”

Pearce’s upcoming self-titled sophomore album will be released on Valentine’s Day.