Carly Pearce Says Country Star Boyfriend Michael Ray Is 'So Romantic': 'He's Very Intentional'

Carly Pearce looks at every little thing in her life as an inspiration for her music.

After recently teasing photos of herself in the studio, the country singer-songwriter, 28, sat down with PEOPLE Now to discuss her upcoming music that’ll be climbing the charts “way sooner than you think.”

“Busbee and I — my producer — we are working really hard right now,” the “Hide the Wine” singer says.

Carly Pearce tells PEOPLE Now she's "in love" with boyfriend Michael Ray. Rachel Deeb

Though songs about heartbreak are part of her artistry and stood as a powerful inspiration behind the tracks on her debut album Every Little Thing, Pearce says, this time around, her heart is full and her music will reflect that.

“Definitely more love songs on this one, and the evolution of being in love — yes, I’m in love,” the CMT Award winner says. “There’s still going to be those classic Carly Pearce heartbreak songs.”

In July, Pearce and fellow country singer Michael Ray, 30, confirmed their relationship with a snuggly snap, after raising fans’ eyebrows by trading flirty comments with each other on social media in the weeks prior.

“He is so romantic — I probably exploit him too much on social media, what he does for me, but it’s really sweet — and he’s constantly doing little things for me. I like those little things,” she says. “Even though we spend so many days apart and miles apart, he is very intentional and it’s special.”

From surprising her on tour to sharing the stage with her at the iconic Grand Ole Opry and making her Dollywood dreams come true, Ray truly is the gift that keeps on giving in Pearce’s life.

“My last day on the Rascal Flatts tour was in Michigan — I was sitting in a nail salon with one of my friends, and he showed up. He flew in and said ‘I’m not missing your last show,'” she tells PEOPLE with a big grin. “It was this out of body thing where I’m like, ‘Wait, oh my God, okay, that is you!'”

“I thought I was dreaming for a second,” she adds. “He’s sweet.”