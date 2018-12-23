Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Are Engaged Months After Publicly Announcing Romance

Don’t hide the wine — Carly Pearce is celebrating!

The singer, 28, and fellow country star, boyfriend Michael Ray, announced their engagement on social media, five months after publicly confirming their relationship on Instagram in July and trading flirty comments with each other on social media in the weeks prior.

Ray announced the engagement via Instagram on Saturday, posting a photo of himself proposing on bended knee to an ecstatic Pearce, who covered her face with joy as he popped the question. A second image shows Pearce beaming while holding up her new ring as Ray leans in.

“Dec 19, 2018 My life forever changed for the better,” Ray, 30, wrote in his touching caption. “I got down on one knee in one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen and looked into the eyes of the most beautiful soul I have ever known and asked her to be my wife!!”

“Carly, you make it all make sense, every step of my life good and bad was leading me to you,” Ray continued. “You are the biggest blessing I have and will ever receive. You are my best friend, my partner in crime, my workout,grilled chicken,wine drinking classic country Opry loving, Nashville palace hanging,Publix grocery shopping, this is us watching, living room late night dancing, laugh until we cry soul mate.”

Ray shared that he was “glad we have forever together my love cause it is gonna take every second of it for you to understand how much I truly adore,respect,honor and love you!”

Concluding the sweet note, Ray wrote, “You are gonna be MY WIFE 😭!!!!!!!!! Thank you for choosing me honey I can’t wait to walk life with you. Yo family get ready I’m bringing my FIANCÉ home for Christmas!!”

In her own post, Pearce wrote, “Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. All in one simple ‘yes’, I said ‘yes’ to love, ‘yes’ to peace, ‘yes’ to faithfulness, ‘yes’ to respect, ‘yes’ to kindness, ‘yes’ to trust, ‘yes’ to patience and ‘yes’ to never settling. Michael, I would’ve married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one. You will always be my most precious example of God’s timing and His love for me.”

Continuing, Pearce wrote, “I have found my home in you & will love you with everything I have forever and a day. WE ARE GETTIN’ MARRIED, BABY! 😭❤️ John 13:7 Jesus replied ‘You don’t understand what I’m doing, but someday you will’. #OMGIHAVEAFIANCE #LOOKATTHATRING.”

In November, the pair took their love to the next level when they made their red public appearance at the 2018 CMA Awards.

“I think the first step is announcing it on Instagram,” the “Kiss You in the Morning” singer told PEOPLE. “You’re allowing everyone in — everybody’s coming in! People see it on Instagram but then red carpet is that seal of approval. Instagram’s your step out to test the water…with the toe, and then you have both feet in!”

As for why they chose to announce their romance on Instagram, Ray explained they “wanted to do it together” in a “genuine” way.

“We were together a little while beforehand and it was very important to us. We’re very close to our fans and we always try to make everything very personal and so we didn’t want it to be from a publicist,” he said. “We wanted it to be from us, genuine: ‘Hey, we’re both madly in love with each other and we want to be able to tell you guys and let you all in.’ “