Country Couple! Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Confirm They're Dating in Snuggly Photo

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are making it Instagram official!

Country singers Pearce, 28, and Ray, 30, confirmed they’re dating on Wednesday in a snuggly snap, after raising fans’ eyebrows by trading flirty comments with each other on social media for the past week.

Both the singer-songwriter, who was named “One to Watch” by PEOPLE in 2017, and the “One That Got Away” singer shared the same loved-up photo of themselves snuggling up on a couch at the Grand Ole Opry — while also giving fans a little insight into how they first got together.

“And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything. ❤,” Pearce captioned the photo.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Ray wrote: “One random night over old classic country music at @thenashvillepalace changed everything….”

That same night, Ray also paid tribute to Pearce’s single “Hide the Wine” by tagging the singer in an image of a glass of red wine on his Instagram Story — and adding a face palm emoji.

“We were a liiiiiitle excited and didn’t hide the wine…” Pearce added, after sharing the snap on her own account.

The pair’s relationship confirmation comes just hours after they engaged in a little online flirtation.

After Ray appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! late Monday, Pearce shared a video from his performance, captioning it, “Oh hayyyyy Michael Ray. You’re a star. And really, really cute.”

And on Wednesday, Ray posted a photo of himself examining his appearance in the mirror writing, “Damn this shizz is going grey fast.”

After commenting with a drooling emoji and a fire emoji, Ray replied to ask: “@carlypearce hey gurl you into fox’s? Or 30 year olds that can get that 50+ 10% off at a Golden Corral?”

“@michaelraymusic steakhouses are the way to my heart,” she responded, adding a heart emoji.

I'm just really happy, y'all. That's all. Love you ❤️😊 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) July 18, 2018

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Rick Diamond/Getty

According to One Country, when asked about the pair’s relationship during a roundtable interview, Ray remarked: “When it comes time to talk about the dating life, it will come out.”

“She’s a great girl and I think that she’s an incredible person. Right now everything on both ends are about both our singles and both our music, and it’ll come out. She’s great, I’m a big fan. I’ll leave it at that,” he added.