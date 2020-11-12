Carly Pearce Reveals She 'Knocked' Two Front Teeth Out in 'Scary' Fall Ahead of 2020 CMA Awards

"Every day, I was like, 'Please Lord, let my face heal so I can do this,' because this is such a huge moment," she said of recovering before the CMA Awards

Carly Pearce revealed she suffered a disfiguring injury days before her CMA Awards appearance.

On Wednesday, the "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer, 30, walked the red carpet at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, taking home the prize for musical event of the year. What fans couldn't tell, however, is that Pearce had an accident back on Halloween — and she was worried her face wouldn't heal in time for the big night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I fell and knocked my two front teeth out. I had a bunch of stitches in my mouth, looked completely different than what I looked like right now, and it was kind of scary because I knew I was going into the biggest week of my life," she told E! News on Wednesday.

Image zoom Carly Pearce | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

"It looked really bad. It was scary," she added. "I was just really fortunate to get doctors that helped and knew the pressure I was under. But with every day, I was like, 'Please Lord, let my face heal so I can do this,' because this is such a huge moment."

Image zoom Carly Pearce | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Recalling the same story to Entertainment Tonight, Pearce said "it's been an intense 10 days" leading up to the awards show. She told the outlet that she was "completely mangled" after the accident.

"So this makes it all worth it," she said of winning an award. "I was kind of embarrassed to be here with my face and so it's just awesome."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"GUYS I WAS SITTING DOING INTERVIEWS AND GOT THE NEWS THAT @leebrice AND I WON 'MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR.' This was the moment I found out as I sobbed on the phone in my pjs," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, thank you, thank you. In a year that started as the hardest I’ve ever experienced, YALL are helping me see the big, bright, BEAUTIFUL light at the end of the tunnel."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsay Ell Says Carly Pearce is in 'Incredible Place' Following Split From Michael Ray

The accolades, Pearce told PEOPLE, couldn't have come at a better time. "I feel like country music keeps hugging me when it knows I need it," she said, "and that's what I feel this year. I just feel this huge hug of like, 'We've got you,' and it's awesome."

Nominated for new artist of the year for the second year in a row, Pearce showed up at the Nashville awards show last year on now-ex Michael Ray's arm. This year she was accompanied by the best friend who served as her maid of honor.