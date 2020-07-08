Carly Pearce Says She’s Doing 'Better' Following Michael Ray Split

Carly Pearce is opening up about how she has been coping in quarantine, sharing that she is "getting better" following her split from husband Michael Ray.

The "Every Little Thing" singer appeared on Tuesday's episode of Lindsay Ell's YouTube show, Living wELL, where she reflected on how her life has changed over the past few months and feeling "grateful" for quarantine.

While the singer did not mention Ray by name or openly discuss her divorce, she noted that quarantine "showed [her] a lot" and gave her time to make "some really big decisions for [her] own life."

"I will say that I am grateful for quarantine," Pearce admitted. "You know how fast our lives are, you know how easy it is to kind of tap into who we are as artists and kind of ignore our actual hearts and our actual lives and things like that."

She continued, "I feel like this is another time in my life where maybe I thought I had it all figured out and it very abruptly switched on me and I’m left going, ‘Well does this mean now? Why did this have to happen?’"

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray

While in quarantine, the 30-year-old singer said she feels as if she's "reverting back to [her] Nashville sense of thinking about every little thing."

"[I] knew what [I] had to do," she continued. "It has proven to me when I do what I know I need to do and I don’t give up, I love myself more and I see why."

Concluding with an optimistic message, Pearce added, "I am hopeful and excited for what the next chapter holds for me."

Last month, both of the country stars' reps confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that they had split after eight months of marriage.

A source close to Pearce told PEOPLE that her decision to file for divorce from the "Her World or Mine" singer wasn't "a quarantine realization" but rather "it was a last resort."

"This was a hard decision," the source said. "It wasn't something she wanted to have to do."

Ray, 32, and Pearce last appeared in public together on June 6, when they both performed without a live audience at the Grand Ole Opry. They were joined on the bill by Steve Wariner and Lee Brice (Pearce's duet partner on their No. 1 smash "I Hope You're Happy Now"), who sat between them on stage during their performances.

Ahead of the performance, Ray told PEOPLE that he and Pearce were splitting their time in quarantine amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic between their place in Nashville and their families' homes.

Ray and Pearce got married on Oct. 6, 2019, on a Nashville-area farm in front of about 100 family members and friends.

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray

Professional acquaintances for years, the two had a friendly get-together at Pearce's house back in June 2018. Sparks began to fly during an evening of conversation, and not wanting the night to end, they headed out to the Nashville Palace, a favorite haunt for each, to share an earful of twang. At the bar, Ray put his arm around Pearce and when the two locked eyes, both knew simultaneously that they had met their match.

"It was just this very certain moment," Pearce previously told PEOPLE. "More certain than I've ever been: 'That is who you're going to be with.'"