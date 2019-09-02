Wedding Countdown! Inside Carly Pearce's Dollywood Bachelorette Party: All the Details

The CMA new artist of the year nominee is marrying fellow country singer Michael Ray this fall — and her bridesmaids treated her to a trip to her old stomping grounds to celebrate
By Carly Pearce
September 02, 2019 12:35 PM

Sonni Young

My girls outdid themselves with all of the cute decorations that they surprised me with at our cabin in Gatlinburg!

Sonni Young

It was fun to have all of my girls from every stage of my life be together to celebrate me.

Sonni Young

It wouldn’t be a Carly trip without a trip to Dollywood. 😀

Sonni Young

My gals sure loved it.

Sonni Young

I got to go back to the show that started it all for me at 16Country Crossroads!

Sonni Young

We sat and watched the show and loved every second of it.

Sonni Young

My maid of honor, Kara, has been my best friend since middle school. She arranged the most amazing weekend ever. 

Sonni Young

Going to the chapel, gonna get MARRIED!

Sonni Young

How beautiful are my bridesmaids?!

Sonni Young

I’ve never seen a more amazing thing in my life. Michael Ray temporary tattoos?! 

Sonni Young

Country Tonite was the other theater that shaped me into the artist I am. I was surprised when “Every Little Thing” was a moment in the show and they talked about how I used to work there. What a beautiful, full-circle moment. 

Sonni Young

Crazy cabin moments that involved lots of wine. 😉

Sonni Young

A weekend for the books. I can’t wait to become a Mrs.! 

