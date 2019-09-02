My girls outdid themselves with all of the cute decorations that they surprised me with at our cabin in Gatlinburg!
It was fun to have all of my girls from every stage of my life be together to celebrate me.
It wouldn’t be a Carly trip without a trip to Dollywood. 😀
My gals sure loved it.
I got to go back to the show that started it all for me at 16 — Country Crossroads!
We sat and watched the show and loved every second of it.
My maid of honor, Kara, has been my best friend since middle school. She arranged the most amazing weekend ever.
Going to the chapel, gonna get MARRIED!
How beautiful are my bridesmaids?!
I’ve never seen a more amazing thing in my life. Michael Ray temporary tattoos?!
Country Tonite was the other theater that shaped me into the artist I am. I was surprised when “Every Little Thing” was a moment in the show and they talked about how I used to work there. What a beautiful, full-circle moment.
Crazy cabin moments that involved lots of wine. 😉
A weekend for the books. I can’t wait to become a Mrs.!