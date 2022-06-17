Go Behind-the-Scenes with Caitlyn Smith as She Plays the Grand Ole Opry

The country musician takes PEOPLE along as she performed at the iconic Nashville venue on June 10

By Caitlyn Smith June 17, 2022 04:40 PM

Country Legend

Backstage with Vince Gill at the Grand Ole Opry.

Beauty Beat

Getting ready for the show backstage.

Hallowed Halls

Walking to the historic Grand Ole Opry stage.

Circle Time

Returning to the hallowed Opry circle to perform "Downtown Baby" and "Maybe in Another Life" from my latest project High.

Feeling Alive

Delivering my take on "(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman" as part of their CMA Fest show.

For the Girls

Taking a reflective moment in the "Women of Country" dressing room backstage.

Grand Finale

Posing outside the artist entrance!

