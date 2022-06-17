Go Behind-the-Scenes with Caitlyn Smith as She Plays the Grand Ole Opry
The country musician takes PEOPLE along as she performed at the iconic Nashville venue on June 10
Country Legend
Credit: Robert Chavers
Backstage with Vince Gill at the Grand Ole Opry.
Beauty Beat
Credit: Robert Chavers
Getting ready for the show backstage.
Hallowed Halls
Credit: Robert Chavers
Walking to the historic Grand Ole Opry stage.
Circle Time
Credit: Robert Chavers
Returning to the hallowed Opry circle to perform "Downtown Baby" and "Maybe in Another Life" from my latest project High.
Feeling Alive
Credit: Robert Chavers
Delivering my take on "(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman" as part of their CMA Fest show.
For the Girls
Credit: Robert Chavers
Taking a reflective moment in the "Women of Country" dressing room backstage.
Grand Finale
Credit: Robert Chavers
Posing outside the artist entrance!
