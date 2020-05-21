The brand new album, Bless My Heart, will be released next Friday, May 29

Cady Groves' Team to Release Album Singer Finished Before Her Death — Hear the Title Track Now

Though singer-songwriter Cady Groves died suddenly earlier this month, fans can continue to enjoy her musical spirit with the upcoming release of her brand new EP.

On Friday, May 29, Groves' team will drop the singer's latest album, Bless My Heart, which the late musician finished when the coronavirus pandemic struck, reps for the musician shared with PEOPLE.

The album will feature five songs, including a cover of James Blunt’s “Bartender,” her own “Camo” and “Cigarettes and Sunshine,” as well as a reprise of her song “The Crying Game," as well as the title track, "Bless My Heart" — of which PEOPLE has the exclusive first listen.

According to music critic Holly Gleason, who interviewed Groves before her death, "Bless My Heart" is "Groves’ personal truth set to song, today."

"Like a fistful of polaroids from a promising young life, it follows the Tinkerbelle songstress chasing a dream – and working to find her way through the tough stuff," Gleason said of the title track.

"With a sweeping chorus, she confesses, 'Got a million scars, don’t know where to start/ Can anybody hear me now/ Like a shooting star got me through the dark...,' she affirms her journey in the bridge with a vibrant proclamation, 'I still believe that someone will see the beauty in me/ So won’t you come and bless my heart.'"

According to a press release, Groves' team partnered with Nashville entertainment brand Thirty Tigers to bring Groves' music to light.

"Having spent the last 14 months working with the creative trust at SMACK Songs, her EP was ready – and waiting for the passing of COVID-19," the release read. "While Cady isn’t here to see it, her music is being released to cheer people through the anxiety, uncertainty and loneliness."

The sad news was first revealed by Cady's older brother, Cody Groves, who shared an emotional post on Twitter, saying that Cady "has left this world."

"Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated," he said. "Rest In Peace little sis."

In a follow-up tweet, Cody said his sister's death was the result of "natural causes" pending a final coroner’s report. Foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner, Cady's rep told PEOPLE.

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced," Cody wrote. "Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here."

Cady is survived by her parents, Carol Pettit and Larry Groves; her four siblings, Cody, Kevan, Kyle and Kelsy; and three of her half-siblings, Adam, Carrie and Courtney Farmwald.