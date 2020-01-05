The Cadillac Three's Neil Mason Marries Chelsea Eager — All the Details from Their Texas Wedding

Image zoom Neil Mason and Chelsea Eager Alysse Gafkjen

Neil Mason and Chelsea Eager are married.

The Cadillac Three drummer, 38, and marketing director, 32, tied the knot at Eager’s parent’s hotel, Gruene Mansion Inn Bed & Breakfast, in her hometown of New Braunfels, Texas, on Saturday — and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.

Ahead of the big day, Mason told PEOPLE that “it was important for Chelsea to get married in New Braunfels, where she grew up.”

“I’m from Nashville and since we live here, so much of our life is based around my hometown,” he said. “It’s fun to incorporate hers. All the vendors we are using [are] local to New Braunfels.”

Throughout the space, the couple decorated with papel picado (a popular Mexican craft in which elaborate designs are cut into sheets of tissue paper) and lights. In addition, they had a mariachi band and asked guests to wear all black-and-white attire.

Image zoom Neil Mason and Chelsea Eager Alysse Gafkjen

Faire Floral, which is based in Austin, Texas, did the flowers. One of the co-owners, Kortni Johnson, has been Eager’s best friend since the fourth grade. “I always knew she’d do the flowers at my wedding,” said Eager.

“Neil and Chelsea’s wedding will flow with green and white florals throughout the ceremony and reception to highlight the beauty that is already set at the Gruene Mansion Inn,” said Johnson and Faire Floral co-owner Kate Weaver. “The event will have a classic garden-esque vibe using lush greens like Italian ruscus, ivy, jasmine, and pops of winter-y evergreens. White ranunculus [which is Eager’s favorite] and garden roses, foxglove and astilbe will sprinkled throughout the greenery to create a beautiful backdrop to a beautiful day.”

Mason said the whole day will incorporate “lots of Texas and Chelsea’s childhood.”

“We are getting married at her parents’ place, she chose a wedding dress from a local boutique, the catering is being done by her parents’ best friends and neighbors’ local restaurants, her childhood best friend Kortni’s company is coordinating the flowers, rings are from local jeweler Ernesto’s and the event planners (Terrell from Sara Walker Events) are out of San Antonio,” he said.

Image zoom Neil Mason and Chelsea Eager Alysse Gafkjen

Mason and Eager said their “I Dos” in front of an intimate group of 40 guests, which included his Cadillac Three bandmates Jaren Johnston and Kelby Ray, Cubs baseball player Tony Kemp and singer-songwriter Austin Jenckes.

Standing beside the couple on their big day was a bridal party made up of Mason’s sister, Kate Mason, and Eager’s sister, Ashley Murphy.

Eager’s dad married the couple, who chose to forego writing their own vows.

“We want the wedding to feel like a celebration so having the mariachi band will bring a festive energy,” Mason said. “Seeing Chelsea in her dress for the first time will be the most exciting moment!”

Image zoom Neil Mason and Chelsea Eager Alysse Gafkjen

Eager wore a gown from a local bridal shop in New Braunfels, Celebrations Bridal. She described the gown as “simple and classic” and decided on it after trying on four dresses.

“I knew I didn’t want anything over the top,” she said. “Finding a dress from Celebrations was a sweet surprise because it’s where we got our prom dresses growing up. It’s a special spot. I was thrilled with finding the simple low back, spaghetti strap dress with a long train.”

Ernesto’s Jewelry in New Braunfels did their rings, and the owner, Ernie Jergins, has been friends with Eager’s dad for years.

“His oldest daughter, Monica, designed and created Chelsea’s engagement ring with an old family diamond,” Mason said. “She made it in rose gold and added rubies (Chelsea’s birthstone) around the diamond to make it truly one-of-a-kind!”

Mason and the men of the family and the wedding party also wore custom-made pins — featuring the newlyweds and their dog, Lily — by Music City Pins.

Image zoom Neil Mason's custom pin Courtesy Neil Mason

At the reception, Mason and Eager picked “Here Comes My Girl” by Tom Petty for their first dance as a married couple.

For the food, the couple served family-style wagyu beef fajitas, chicken enchiladas and veggie enchiladas, rice and beans and esquites (Mexican street corn) catered by La Cosecha, which is owned by Eager’s parents’ best friends and neighbors.

As for dessert, the couple served carrot cake and Italian crème cakes from Two Tarts Bakery in New Braunfels.

Though Mason and Eager told everyone they “don’t have to give speeches,” they said they “will see where the night takes people!” Ahead of the reception, Mason anticipated the night would “definitely get rowdy.”

Mason and Eager met through mutual friends and have been together for five-and-a-half-years. From their very first date, they knew each other were “the one.”

“We talked about it on our first date standing on top of the Tootsies Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville,” said Mason, who proposed to Eager in July.

Throughout the years, Mason said that he and Eager have kept their relationship strong by “communicating as much as possible, whether we are home or traveling.”

“It’s important for us to just stay in the know on what’s going on day-to-day in each other’s lives especially when we are traveling for weeks at a time,” he said. “When we’re both home, it’s about making sure we spend time each day or night just the two of us.”

As for what he’s most looking forward to about marriage itself, Mason said it’s “knowing that we are staying together and that we both are making that choice every day no matter what.”

Before forever, though, comes the honeymoon, which the couple decided to spend in Tulum, Mexico.

“With Neil on the road the majority of the year we knew we wanted somewhere quiet and private,” Eager said. “Being able to hang out with no distractions is very important so we really get to reconnect and be best friends and lovers. Tulum is a quick direct flight from Austin and then we just have a short boat ride to our island! I am definitely most excited about the privacy and downtime.”

The Cadillac Three’s next album, Country Fuzz, will be released Feb. 7.