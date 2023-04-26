Cactus Moser Reveals Secret to His 10-Year Marriage to Wynonna Judd amid 'Worst of Times'

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah premieres Wednesday on Paramount+

Cactus Moser and Wynonna Judd
Cactus Moser and Wynonna Judd.

Wynonna Judd is grateful to have her husband Cactus Moser in troubling times.

In the country star's new documentary Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah premiering Wednesday on Paramount+, she details life after the death of her mom and musical partner Naomi Judd.

Part of that journey was her decision to move forward with The Judds: The Final Tour without her mom. In the process, she details how lucky she feels to have the support of her family, particularly her husband.

"Marrying Cactus was one of the greatest days of my life because I've never trusted someone and loved someone simultaneously like I love Cactus," Judd, 58, said in the documentary.

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser
Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser.

Months after the couple got married in 2012, he had his leg amputated after a motorcycle accident.

"She had to become a nurse," Moser, 65, said. "There was a lot of things you have to do. You have to clean the wound... it was horrid."

He continued, "That's kind of our thing, even in the worst times we can figure out how to get past it and thank God, find a happy place."

Judd has two kids Grace Pauline, 26, and Elijah, 28, from a previous marriage with Arch Kelley III. Meanwhile, Moser has three children: Cahl, Wyatt and Sunshine.

"Them together is kind of a fun thing to watch," Sunshine said in the documentary of Moser and Judd. "They're the couple that everybody wants to be."

In a cover story interview with PEOPLE in October, the country star opened up about having Moser as her support system.

"He will take me by my hands and say, 'Honey, you've done your best.' And I start to cry," she said. "And he's right. I've done my best. He helps me to give myself a break, because I'll try to be really eloquent or I'll try to say something brilliant or try to come up with the right answer and he'll say, 'Honey? Stop. Take a breath.'"

Judd was married twice before she and Moser started dating in late 2009. They were engaged on Christmas Eve 2011, and it seems the third time's the charm, as the "Why Not Me" singer said the drummer is the reason she continues to feel hope.

"He's the most tough and tender man I've ever been with that I trust," she said. "We are so connected. It's crazy how connected we are. I trust him with my life, which — I can't always say that about men in my life."

