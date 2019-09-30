Busbee, Grammy-Nominated Songwriter and Producer, Dies at 43

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The music community is mourning the death of one of its most talented songwriters and producers.

Michael James Ryan, who worked professionally under the moniker Busbee, has died at the age of 43.

News of his death broke on Sunday. Though a cause has yet to be reported, a friend told Variety Busbee was undergoing treatment for glioblastoma — an aggressive brain tumor that last year took the life of Sen. John McCain — after being diagnosed with it over the summer.

He is survived by his wife and three children, including a newborn baby daughter.

During his prolific career in music, Busbee helped shape the sound of modern country music, creating hits for a slew of artists like Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line, Garth Brooks, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Jason Aldean, Kellie Pickler, Hunter Hayes, and many, many others.

His biggest collaboration was with Morris, penning tunes and producing songs like “Once,” “80s Mercedes,” and “How It’s Done” from her 2016 album, Hero.

“My Church,” Morris’ breakout single which he co-wrote, earned him a Grammy nomination.

Busbee and Morris worked together most recently on her album Girl, which dropped in March. He also produced a number of tunes on Lady Antebellum’s 2014 album, 747, and all of their 2017 LP, Heart Break (which featured “You Look Good,” a song he helped craft).

Among the hit country songs he co-wrote are Florida Georgia Line‘s No. 1 ballad “H.O.L.Y.,” “Summer Nights” by Rascal Flatts, “People Loving People” by Brooks, “Every Little Thing” by Pearce, “Storm Warning” by Hayes, and “The Fighter,” the duet between Urban and Underwood.

Outside of country, Busbee also worked with a number of pop artists like Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, Shakira, 5 Seconds of Summer, and the Backstreet Boys. He co-wrote “Try” for Pink in 2012, and it went to No. 1.

A California native hailing from the Bay Area, Busbee began his career in jazz before moving to Los Angeles in 2000, where he made a name for himself writing songs for American Idol and X Factor stars like Katharine McPhee, Adam Lambert, Haley Reinhart, Danny Gokey, Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Chris Rene, Colton Dixon, and more.

Most recently, Busbee opened his own label — Altadena — under the Warner Records umbrella.

This just doesn’t seem fair. I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/9DKsU5G77a — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 30, 2019

I absolutely can’t accept the loss of mine and Gwen’s friend Michael (Busbee)..Too much to say for social media. Too much pain and unfairness period. I guess sometimes you gotta dig extra EXTRA deep for peace to continue to have faith. And I will because Michael ALWAYS had faith. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 30, 2019

Shocked and saddened by the news today that we have lost Busbee. I am so grateful I was able to have collaborated with him. He was brilliant and warm, with palpable joy for his craft. RIP Sir. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) September 30, 2019

RIP Busbee. An absolute talent. Gone too damn soon. — Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) September 30, 2019

I can’t think of a single word, or hear a single note. Man, I just heard your voice days ago… I lost a brother today. We just lost one of the greats. @busbee I know you know our hearts are with your beautiful family.

God bless you. pic.twitter.com/I0o1AlkF2K — BILLY MANN (@BillyMann) September 30, 2019

heard the news at dinner that Busbee had passed. loved being around the guy. So much so that I wrote about him in my last book. a real light, that was extremely smart and great to be around. so sad. RIP man. 🎧 — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) September 30, 2019

I seriously can’t believe this Busbee, it feels so weird to talk about you in the past, but you were and always will be one of the best people I’ve known and one of the greatest creatives, so beyond grateful to have had you in my life. Love u❤️ pic.twitter.com/6MUIaK8YcX — Jenna Andrews (@TheJennaAndrews) September 30, 2019

😞 I love you, Busbee. We texted every day since the diagnosis. I didn’t understand why you didn’t respond today. I’m so sad. Thank you for being there for me and Jac when we were hurting. I tried to be there for you but no one’s heart is bigger than yours. Love you, brother. 💔 — Ross Golan (@rossgolan) September 30, 2019

Many artists paid tribute to Busbee after his death, sharing their memories of him on social media.

“This just doesn’t seem fair,” wrote Morris, 29. “I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend.”

“I absolutely can’t accept the loss of mine and Gwen’s friend Michael (Busbee),” wrote Shelton, 43. “Too much to say for social media. Too much pain and unfairness period. I guess sometimes you gotta dig extra EXTRA deep for peace to continue to have faith. And I will because Michael ALWAYS had faith.”

Pearce even honored Busbee in song, singing their hit “Every Little Thing” for him in concert.

“I sang ‘Every Little Thing’ tonight through broken tears with thousands of voices and cell phone lights in the air, because I asked them to raise them up high so you could see them shining from heaven,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of the performance. “What a beautiful sight it was. You gave my music a place in this world. I’ll cherish the 2 albums, songs, talks, laughs & memories we shared over the years. My heart is broken, but the legacy of your talents and your heart will live on in all of the artists and people you touched. I love you, Busbee.”