Brothers Osborne's TJ on Creating Safe Space for LGBTQ Fans: 'That's Worth More Than Anything'
"I didn't realize what a sense of purpose it would bring to my life to be here," the country singer said
TJ Osborne is realizing the impact of being open about his sexuality while on the road.
In an interview with CBS This Morning, the country duo Brothers Osborne (TJ, 36, and his brother John, 39) opened up about the effect TJ coming out as gay has had on their fanbase.
Gayle King started by reading a tweet from a fan saying she's thankful her teen "Gets to live in a world where he doesn't have to hide who he is and has men like you two that he can look up."
To that, TJ responded, "My life has changed in a lot of ways and I've been talking about this at the shows. I didn't realize what a sense of purpose it would bring to my life to be here. I didn't realize how much it would resonate especially."
"I wasn't thinking about the parents of children who are queer or whatever they are and how that would really help them to help their relationship," he added. "That's something that never dawned on me."
TJ then told a story about a fan who thanked him for creating a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community.
"To me, that's worth more than anything than I've ever done," he said.
TJ came out as gay in an interview with Time back in February.
"There are times when I think I've marginalized this part of me so that I feel better about it," he said at the time. "And I realize that it is a big part of who I am: The way I think, the way I act, the way I perform. God, think of all the times that we talk about love, and write about love. It's the biggest thing we ever get to feel. And I've kept the veil on [it]."
"At this point, my happiness is more valuable than anything else I'd ever be able to achieve," he added.
After his coming out, he said he was hit by a "tsunami of love."
"It's a hard thing to describe and a very difficult thing to go through, and I even had a lot of support around me. But once I finally came out, I didn't really understand the magnitude of how much people cared about me and loved me and supported me," he said. "Had I known that the whole time, I would have done it probably a long time ago and saved myself a lot of strife."