Brothers Osborne Share How They've Been Quarantine Living: 'It's Been the Break' We Needed

"It's been the break that I know my brother and I have needed for a long time," John Osborne says

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne have been keeping busy "All Night" and each day of quarantine living.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at how country duo Brother Osborne has spent the past few weeks social distancing together as they documented their new normal in a vlog for CMT Off the Road presented by Ram Trucks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sibling are living under the same roof as their mom Trish and sister Natalie, as well as John's wife Lucie Silvas in Nashville. "Everything the quarantine in this pandemic of COVID has been unexpected. Of course, it's very difficult. It's very sad. It's very stressful, but I think the silver lining here is that we're all starting to realize what matters in life," guitarist John, 38, says.

"This has been really tough for everyone all over the world. I think it's really odd and unique in some ways that it somehow has brought the world together in a lot of ways. I want to at least take something away from this tour, where I feel I've achieved something or I improved somehow, whether that's my relationships with my friends or family or my dogs," lead vocalist T.J., 35, says.

"To be honest with you, when it happened, I thought, 'Okay, each day is going to crawl by. I'm going to be losing my mind by day four. And the first month flew by so fast. We come home, and you know, we spend time with family, not feel like you're being lazy," John adds. "The government has mandated that you stay home, and so you have an excuse. It has been a blessing. It's been the break that I know my brother and I have needed for a long time."

Image zoom Jim Wright for PEOPLE

In the footage, the Osborne pair share how they've been keeping busy with Zoom performances, drive-in movie screenings in their yard, painting and cooking.

"We're looking forward to getting back out on the road, though, I can tell you that we miss our fans. We miss performing," they say.

"John and I have been in quarantine together this whole time. We've really been in isolation with each other. There's a guest house that my sister is renting, and then John and Lucie. In the middle of all this, we decided to quarantine with our mom," T.J. says.

"We're very fortunate, in fact, that we get to do what we love for a living. However, it is kind of sad when we think about other things. We don't do very much else other than that. So learning how to cook a really, really good steak has been really fun for me. Now that we're being forced to be at home, people are finding creative ways to entertain themselves. A byproduct of that is we're learning these incredible skills, obviously, we'll take on with us forever," T.J. explains.

In addition, the brothers are rehearsing for their appearance in the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year special.

"It was really intense because we had to obviously do all the lighting and all the video and audio ourselves. So we thought we were going to mess it up. At any point in time, it was just all going to be falling apart," they say of setting up their equipment for livestream gigs.

"The fact that we get to honor some of our colleagues is amazing, but most importantly we're getting to honor the frontline workers during the quarantine is very, very special to us. We're very honored and very grateful," they say of the upcoming special. "It definitely was one of those moments where it makes what we do just feel really insignificant, but then you do remember in those moments the power of music and that people do need that to help them through the things they're going through."

Though they are unable to perform on the road, T.J. and John are thankful for their quality family time at home.

"Our schedules are usually so demanding we don't typically have a lot of time to spend with the people we want to and we've had that now. So trying to find the silver lining moments in all of this has been a really beautiful thing for us," T.J. says.

"Quarantine is a strange existence that I don't think anyone could ever plan for. It's given us a lot of time to reflect on the things that are important. It's the people that are close to you," John notes.

"I think we're definitely more in touch with each other and ourselves than we ever have been before," T.J. concludes.