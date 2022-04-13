Brooks & Dunn Talk Overnight Success of Viral 'Neon Moon' TikTok Kix Initially Refused to Make

The full episode for CMT Storytellers: Brooks & Dunn will air live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are one with the trends!

In a new clip from the VH1 CMT revival franchise Storytellers, premiering exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday, Brooks & Dunn perform their smash hit "Neon Moon" and talk tapping into social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the opening of the clip, country music duo Brooks & Dunn are seen on the stage, conversing with the audience ahead of their performance.

Brooks and Dunn Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"Ronnie's all into social media and TikTok — I had looked at TikTok like once before and swiped a couple of things that — I just hope the memory goes away," Brooks, 66, says in the video as Dunn, 68, walks around in disagreement. "And he calls from his bus one night and he goes, 'KB, they're doing this dance for 'Neon Moon,' there's over three million views on this ... and the label just called and they said if we'll do this dance, this thing could blow wide open.' "

He continued with his response as the crowd laughed, "That's awesome Ronnie, I ain't doing it."

After a while, Brooks gave in and recorded something backstage for the dance — which they shared on social media in September — and it went viral! Seeing the fans' reaction, Brooks thought it was "kinda cool" — but not as cool as the video of a raccoon doing it.

On that note, the duo begins strumming along to their guitars to perform the fan-favorite single.

Brooks & Dunn's episode marks the launch of the series' installment — and features artists performing for an intimate audience as they tell stories about their songs and careers.

The Storytellers franchise initially aired on VH1 from 1996-2015 — and featured artists outside of the country music as well, including Sting, Elton John, Billy Joel, Phil Collins, Alanis Morissette, Lenny Kravitz, John Mayer and more.

The full episode for CMT Storytellers: Brooks & Dunn will air live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT on CBS and Paramount+.

In September, the duo spoke to PEOPLE about getting back onstage for their REBOOT tour.

54th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

"I don't feel any different than I did 10 years ago," Brooks said at the time. "If you do this for 20 years in a row without stopping, it doesn't really leave you necessarily. It's just a routine at this point."

At the time, they also addressed their popularity on TikTok.

"Ronnie's turned me onto this whole social media thing," Brooks said. "I heard there was this viral thing going on and I just ended up stopping and checked it out. This thing's going crazy. And it's really fun to watch these people."

"It's good to see these things pop up and people have fun with it," Brooks added, mentioning that his daughter Molly even finds some good-natured humor in watching her dad try to keep up. "I love watching post after post of these people getting down to this 'Neon Moon' mix, or whatever it is. It doesn't mean I'm going to be any good at it or feel comfortable doing it myself! I'm just having a hard time with it. There is a little bit of a learning curve."