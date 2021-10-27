Go Behind-the-Scenes with PEOPLE's One to Watch Brittney Spencer at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

In a very short span of time, my band has become my rock. My career has progressed in ways I never thought possible, and more quickly than I could've anticipated. And having these guys on this journey with me has made it all the more fun! For those of you who don't know, Jason is truly a musician's musician. I mean, he's your favorite artist's favorite artist. After my soundcheck, I expressed to him that some of my band and crew are his actual biggest fans, and then later that night right before we hit the stage to perform, Jason left his dressing room just to hang with us all and snap a few photos. What a stellar human being, and what a hell of a night! I freaking played the Ryman, dude! Insane.