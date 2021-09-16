Brit Taylor Marries Adam Chaffins: Country Couple Says Their 'Simple' Wedding Was 'Just for Us'

"We love putting on shows for people," the couple tells PEOPLE. "But this show [was] just for us"

Country music artists Brit Taylor and Adam Chaffins have spent much of their grown lives under the spotlight of Music City. But when it came to their September nuptials, the couple knew they wanted to do something small and intimate.

"As two performers who have been putting on shows for people from an early age, the last thing we wanted was for our wedding to be a big production," Taylor, 31, explained to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about their "super simple" wedding held within the charming surroundings of Hotel Luna Mystica in Taos, New Mexico. "We love putting on shows for people. But this show [was] just for us."

Not only did the couple want to have a "super simple" wedding, but they also wanted to do something completely different than the norm.

So, they went and wed at a trailer park in the middle of nowhere.

"The second we pulled into the campground and saw the mountains and the sunset, I burst into tears," remarked Taylor of the setting for her and Chaffin's intimate wedding. "It's just a magical place. They call it the Land of Enchantment. And Hotel Luna is actually not a hotel at all. It's a vintage trailer park full of old Airstreams in the middle of the desert. We stayed in a trailer named Frida built in 1958. It had all the vibes!"

Indeed, nearly three years after meeting at a band rehearsal and seven months following their Valentine's Day engagement, it was within that vintage trailer that the Kentucky natives found themselves saying 'I Do' on September 1st with just three people by their side — makeup and hairstylist Aubrey Heller, photographer Natia Cinco and Cinco's boyfriend Cy Winstanley.

"[Cy] is one of Adam's longtime friends and is also a music collaborator with both of us," explains Taylor, whose hair was cut and colored by stylist Shelby Dorman. "He actually got ordained so he could marry us!"

With the desert serving as an inspiration, the couple surrounded themselves with pale pink and tan-colored flowers from The Enchanted Florist. Taylor arrived at the ceremony wearing a gorgeous yet far from traditional Rue De Seine wedding dress purchased from The Dress Theory in Nashville along with a something blue bracelet by LunaTide Designs.

"I tried on a couple of white dresses, but they made me feel not myself," says Taylor, who also wore cream western booties with a silver toe from Free People underneath her dress. "As soon as I tried my dress on, I knew it was the one. It's so dreamy. There are layers of thin and flowy material in different shades of pinks and tans with butterflies, flowers and paisley."

Taylor also wore diamond earrings passed down from her mother and "a dainty rose gold ankle bracelet with a blue lace agate stone under my boot," while Chaffins wore a suit designed by Nashville's Eric Adler. But one of the most beautiful pieces of the ceremony might have been Taylor's bouquet.

"It was dainty and airy and consisted of both flowers and herbs: thistle, poppy pods, pale pink roses, eucalyptus, leucodendron, echinacea pods, dried protea and dried palm," Taylor raves.

And while their event had no formal guest list per se, the day still contained the traditional elements of a wedding celebration, including a simple one-tier cake from Taos Cakes and a topper featuring the delicate work of SkyeArt by Amy Giacomelli. The quiet ceremony also included some special touches, including reciting handwritten vows to one another, exchanging rings designed by Olivia Terrell and drinking out of a wedding vase given to them by a Native American woman they had met just the day before.

"I'd never heard of a wedding vase before, but it was absolutely beautiful," remembers Taylor, whose nails were done by Sherri Schmidt from Nailed It. "She told us that in Native American culture's traditional wedding, the couple will drink from both sides of the vase while a prayer is said. The vase was stunning, and we loved her story so much we had to have it and incorporate it into our ceremony."

"We set intention candles on each table with a small notebook for guests to write intentions for our marriage in," recalls Taylor, who just one week before her wedding could be found holed up in the studio recording with the legendary Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson.

Following a dinner of tacos and tequila, the couple finally were able to partake in their first dance to the song "Storms Never Last" by Waylon Jennings and Jessie Colter. Indeed, music looks as if it will serve as one of the cornerstones of their marriage.

"We're both artists with big dreams and understanding that helps to keep our relationship strong," says Taylor, who along with Chaffins, released their individual debut albums last year and are now working on new projects. "We're both excited and honored to have each other as a partner for life."