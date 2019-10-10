Brian Kelley and Wife Brittney Host Country Pals as They Debut Tribe Kelley Hunt Club Collection

BRIAN and BRITTNEY KELLEY
Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley and his wife, Tribe Kelley founder and CEO Brittney, opened their Nashville-area home on Oct. 1 for an invite-only bash to celebrate the upcoming launch of Tribe Kelley’s Hunt Club fall-winter collection.
The ethically-conscious brand —whose manufacturing remains solely in the United States — “celebrates family, tradition, and hunting down every single dream,” Brian tells PEOPLE.
GATHER ROUND
“All the hours and weekends we spent, our attention to detail, and trips to California to visit our manufacturing was entirely worth it as we celebrated under the canopy of trees and magical lights. To have our friends come out and support us truly meant the world. I even heard ‘party of the century’ a few times!” Brittney says with a laugh.
“I’m not sure how we will top it, but I’m already planning next year’s Tribe Kelley Adult Fall Festival!”
Adds Brian, “It was truly humbling, and mind-blowing at the same time, having all of our friends over to our farm to celebrate this line. So many days, hours were spent on our clothes, details and planning the party. It was surreal to see everyone fill up the property with smiles, good vibes, and in our clothing. Here’s to another fall in the South!”
FOLLOW YOUR ARROW
Guests — all clad in new Hunt Club threads — kicked off the event by skeet shooting in the fields before moving into the Kelleys’ barn for cocktails. Once inside, friends of the couple enjoyed cigar rolling, jewelry-making, whiskey tasting and axe throwing in different interactive booths.
Outside under the trees, the fall and winter collection was showcased under string lights next to Tribe Kelley’s signature teepee. Guests snacked on sliders, tacos, and fried chicken while sipping on Western-themed cocktails and Oyster City beer before ending the evening — planned by Sarah Blair Events — with s’mores.
SHOP TO IT
Launched as a brand in 2014, Tribe Kelley will next debut their Hunt Club Collection on Tuesday, Oct. 15 on TribeKelley.com as well as in-store at the Tribe Kelley Trading Post (Nashville, Tenneesee) and the Tribe Kelley Surf Post (Grayton Beach, Florida).