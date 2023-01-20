Brian Falduto — AKA Billy from 'School of Rock' — Details New Song About Feeling 'Fed Up with Dating'

Two decades after portraying "the gay kid" in the Jack Black-starring comedy, Falduto is embracing his sexuality and preparing to release his debut EP, Gay Country

By
Published on January 20, 2023 06:10 PM
COUNTRY ARTIST BRIAN FALDUTO RELEASES NEW SINGLE “BIG BOYS CLUB” FEATURED ON UPCOMING EP “GAY COUNTRY”  
Brian Falduto. Photo: DALLAS RILEY

Brian Falduto was once known for delivering the memorable line, "You're tacky and I hate you," as Billy in 2003's School of Rock. Two decades later, he's rocking out in real life as a country musician.

On Friday, the 30-year-old performer released an anthemic new single titled "Big Boys Club" about looking for serious love as a gay man within a landscape that can often seem full of lustful hookups and disappointment.

"'Big Boys Club' came out of me being a bit fed up with dating. I mean, dating — particularly in queer culture — can be exhausting. It's a string of first and second dates, waiting for responses, bad communicators, disappointment, swiping that amounts to nothing, being ignored, feeling undesirable, bad sex with strangers and ghosting," Falduto tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "The list goes on because the efforts are boundless."

He continues, "I wanted to write a song that celebrates those of us who are consciously stepping away from toxic dating patterns and putting in the effort to show up in a more intentional, vulnerable and relationally satisfying way."

The song follows his latest releases, "Hottest Guy Here" and the viral "Same Old Country Love Song," as the third single from his upcoming EP, Gay Country.

Shortly after "Same Old Country Song" dropped last year, the track earned millions of streams via TikTok, where it was featured in videos from Falduto's School of Rock co-star Jack Black as well as influencer Tate Hoskins.

"It's been amazing, to say the least," says the musician of the success. "As an independent artist, I spend a good amount of mental energy self-validating my efforts because if all your work is fueled by external standards of success, you'll run out of gas quickly. But I'd be lying if I downplayed how meaningful the messages of support and encouragement I've been getting have been."

Brian Falduto
Brian Falduto. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Paramount Pictures

In 2021, Falduto spoke to PEOPLE about how playing "the gay kid" in School of Rock made it difficult for him to come to terms with his sexuality growing up.

"I was denying it before I even had a notion of what [being gay] was," he said at the time. "So by the time I realized I was potentially gay, I was already homophobic towards myself, essentially."

COUNTRY ARTIST BRIAN FALDUTO RELEASES NEW SINGLE “BIG BOYS CLUB” FEATURED ON UPCOMING EP “GAY COUNTRY”  
Brian Falduto. DALLAS RILEY

Today, not only does he feels confident in his identity, but he's helping others through the same journey. "Just this morning, someone slid into my DMs to tell me that they and their partner love ['Same Old Country Love Song'] so much that it will be the first song they dance to at their wedding," says Falduto.

He adds, "I'm very grateful, and I'm just trying to soak it all in so as to not miss this moment. It's also just a testament to how many queer people have felt left out by country music for so long. I hope the song continues to find those that need it most. Country music is no longer an exclusive genre."

"Big Boys Club" is available now to stream and purchase.

Related Articles
Elle King on Barmageddon
Watch Elle King and Chris Young Face Off in Air Cannon Cornhole on 'Barmageddon'
Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Karter — See the Photos!
Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Karter — See the Photos!
TYLER HUBBARD RELEASES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR “DANCIN’ IN THE COUNTRY” STARRING TERRY CREWS
Terry Crews Enters Epic Country Bar Dance-Off in Tyler Hubbard's 'Dancin' in the Country' Music Video
Shania Twain Says She Was ‘Petrified’ to Sing After Throat Surgery
Shania Twain Says She Was 'Petrified' to Sing After Throat Surgery, but 'Had to Take the Leap'
Levi Hummon
Levi Hummon Treats Nashville Crowd to Guests Walker Hayes and Cassadee Pope at Hometown Show
Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Dolly Parton Releases Catchy New Song Inspired by a 'Dream About God' to Celebrate Her 77th Birthday
InStyle Shania Twain 2023 https://www.dropbox.com/sh/81hqg7kxl25cbh9/AAB1wRtDkaDMTTNqXbqAjCv7a?dl=0
Shania Twain Says She Enjoys Being an 'Auntie' to Rising Stars Seeking Advice: 'So Rewarding'
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings on Difficulties Dating as a Trans Woman: 'I Wish People Could Be More Accepting'
CMT next women of country, Kelsea Ballerini
CMT's Next Women of Country Celebrates 10 Years and Introduces New Class: See All the Photos
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Chase Stokes Says He's 'Having a Good Time' with Kelsea Ballerini amid Romance Rumors
Dolly Parton Says She Hopes Late Lisa Marie Presley Is ‘Happy’ with Dad Elvis
Dolly Parton Says She Hopes Lisa Marie Presley Is 'Happy' with Late Dad Elvis After Her Death
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Jokes She's 'About to Break Up with the Internet' Over Rumors About Her Love Life
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Maren Morris Apologizes to 'RPDR' Queens for Country Music's Homophobia: 'I Love You Guys'
blanco brown press photo
Blanco Brown Built a Career on 'The Git Up' — but He's Ready to Move On, Courtesy of 'I'll Never'
https://www.dropbox.com/s/v6pd569n7tpld1c/PRIMARY%20ChrisYoung_JeffJ_9_0879-2%20credit%20Jeff%20Johnson.jpg?dl=0 https://www.dropbox.com/s/l41i3icqy0rktkz/CY_2-PACK_LFY_ADGTH_COVER_5X5_CMYK.jpg?dl=0 Credit Jeff Johnson
Chris Young Is Blindsided by Love on New Song 'Looking for You'
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? Outer Banks Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? 'Outer Banks' Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star