Brett Young Says Baseball Was the 'Biggest Part of My Life' as He Pitches a Pro Team in Nashville

Brett Young may not be swinging bats anytime soon, but he'd love to have a team to root for in Music City.

On Wednesday, the country star joined Music City Baseball's Music Advisory Board — which already features the likes of Luke Combs, Justin Timberlake and Darius Rucker — to advocate for bringing a Major League Baseball team to Nashville.

"Baseball was the biggest part of my life for the first 20-some-odd years of my life. For a long time I thought it's what I would do for a career," Young, 40, tells PEOPLE. "I was very fortunate to find music and to be given the opportunity to make a career out of that, and I wouldn't trade anything that's happened in my life for the world — not even baseball being taken away — but that doesn't mean I don't still have a passion for the sport."

brett young Brett Young | Credit: braden carney

Perhaps he's being humble, but Young was actually drafted to play for the Minnesota Twins when he was in high school. He decided instead to go to Ole Miss on a full-ride and play baseball there for a year. However, it was an elbow injury and subsequent surgery that ended his baseball career.

"I had to figure out something else that I was passionate about and the only other thing I loved as much as sports was music and so I started writing songs," he told PEOPLE in 2017.

Today, Young — who recently dropped his first holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics — would like to have a team to support in his backyard.

brett young Brett Young | Credit: Braden Carney

"I would absolutely love bringing a team to Nashville that I could get behind and support and be a part of," he says. "I think it would be great for the city, and selfishly, it would be amazing for me to have a team here in town."

Looking back at his time in baseball, Young says it's hard to "handpick one memory" that stands out, but he reminisces on his high school team, which was ranked in the Top 25 in the U.S.

"As an adult, I realize that the most important thing that ever happened to me as a result of baseball was the work ethic that I learned," he says. "It's something that carried over to my music career and has served me very well and I'll always be grateful to baseball for that."

But could we see Young head back on the field?

brett young Brett Young | Credit: Braden Carney

"I think I'm probably a little rusty at this point," he says with a laugh. "If the Nashville Stars found themselves in a position where they needed me coaching in the bullpen, I think we would have to address some bigger problems."

If the Stars were to come to Nashville, he'd be sure to take his daughters Rowan, 4 months, and Presley, 2, to watch a game alongside his wife Taylor.

"All jokes aside, I would love to help and serve the team in any way that I can," he adds. "And in the future, if my girls show an interest in the sport, I would be ecstatic and the first one on the field to help nurture that passion."

brett young John Loar, Managing Director of Music City Baseball, and Brett Young | Credit: Braden Carney

The Music City Baseball initiative has been pushing for MLB to bring a team to Nashville. Named the Nashville Stars, the team would pay tribute to the Negro League teams that played in the city back in the 1940s.

"Having Brett join our team was a no-brainer for us. We are thrilled to have his support as we continue to raise awareness and excitement about the potential of having a Major League Baseball team in Nashville," said John Loar, Music City Baseball's managing director.