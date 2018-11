Young’s ring took specializing to get just right. “I dislocated [my ring finger] knuckle playing football when I was 12. And so if you jam a ring over it, it swells up and gets stuck on there,” he says. “When you’re that young, you never think, ‘This is going to affect me for the rest of my life.’”

Luckily, jeweler Steve Goldfarb of Alvin Goldfarb had a genius idea. “He said that he could make a ring that clasps like a watch for me, so he made it from scratch with a clasp,” Young said. “I’ve never gotten to wear a ring on this finger before!”