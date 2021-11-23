Brett Young and Boyz II Men Team Up for Soulful Rendition of 'This Christmas' in CMT Special

Boyz II Men are ready to help Brett Young get into the holiday spirit!

The Grammy-winning R&B group and the country star shared the stage for a soulful rendition of "This Christmas" in a clip from Young's upcoming CMT Crossroads Christmas special, shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

In the clip, Nathan Morris, 50, Shawn Stockman, 49, and Wanya Morris, 48, show off their signature harmonies on the holiday classic, while Young, 40, adds his country twang as they sing before a set of lit Christmas trees.

The performance comes as part of Young's special, which will air Dec. 8 on CMT, and will feature stars like Colbie Caillat, Darius Rucker, Gavin DeGraw and Maddie & Tae.

And though they're unlikely collaborators, this isn't the first time Young — who recently released his first Christmas album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics — has shared the stage with Boyz II Men.

The two first joined forces in 2019 for an episode of CMT Crossroads, where they sang hits like "Motownphilly," "End of the Road" and "In Case You Didn't Know."

"Boyz II Men was so present and prevalent in my life when I started writing songs," Young, who often covers their hit "Water Runs Dry," told CMT.com at the time. "Every once in a while, when you guys sing your solos I can tell who's who, but when you're singing together, it's like who's doing what right now? It pushed me as a singer before I even knew it was doing that."

Morris even noted the similarities between their different genres, telling CMT.com: "We always talk about how country music and R&B are parallel [genres]. It's one of those things where you can tell a great story, and if you've got a great voice behind it, you win."