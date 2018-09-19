Brett Young Reveals He Will '100 Percent' Cry at His Upcoming Wedding to Taylor Mills

Brett Young can’t wait for his November wedding to fiancée Taylor Mills.

“She’s the must-have,” the country star, 37, tells PEOPLE Now when asked about what requests he’s made for his upcoming black tie Southern California nuptials.

“We wanted the location to be somewhere where both of our families could make it. When your grandparents get older, you want to make sure that they can be there. We wanted somewhere warm and have our whole family there,” adds Young, who proposed to Mills, 31, in February with a custom ring he designed featuring their initials.

Brett Young and Taylor Mills John Shearer/Getty

As for the moment that will make him break into tears, the “Mercy” singer reveals he gets emotional whenever he imagines his partner of 10 years walking down the aisle.

“One hundred percent — I cry when I think about it,” Young says. “You’ve heard my music; I’m a mess!”

Brett Young and Taylor Mills Mike Coppola/Getty

While the wedding is just weeks away, the couple has been thinking about kids in their future. “The older I get the number gets smaller,” Young tells PEOPLE, admitting he originally wanted four kids. “I think two or three though, God willing.”

Ahead of his wedding, the crooner has been touring with Thomas Rhett on the Life Changes Tour.

“They’re cool and awesome as people and a family as social media projects,” Young says of the musician and his wife Lauren Akins. “He’s been great to learn from not only on stage but off stage — the person that he is and how he runs his camp and the way that trickles down and affects an opener, in my case. He’s a good dude — what you see is what you get.”

Along with traveling on the road and learning from Thomas Rhett, Young reveals another country icon who inspired his love for music.

“I started listening to country in the early ’90s. I heard Tim McGraw‘s ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ and I fell in love with the story,” he recalls. “Then the more I listened to country, the more I learned country music is all about the story. I’ve been a nerdy country music fan ever since.”

Young’s sophomore album, Ticket to L.A., is scheduled for a Dec. 7 release.