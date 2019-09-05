Go Behind-the-Scenes of Brett Kissel's 'Drink About Me' Music Video Starring Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
“The concept for our video, ‘Drink About Me’ is all about reminiscing,” said Brett Kissel. “I wanted to display some of the best memories that a couple has ever had in their lives and how you can be transported back to those memories when you’re having a drink.”
“The lyrics say, ‘I hope a margarita puts you on the coast with me’ and ‘Does that shot of whiskey take you back to that dive bar?’ which have been very true for me in my life in the celebrations that I’ve had and the great memories that I’ve had,” said Kissel, who won country album of the year at Canada’s 2019 Juno Awards in May and opened for Garth Brooks during his 16-date tour run in Canada last year.
“I’m really happy that our director Blake McWilliam and I were able to come up with this concept to follow the lyrics and bring people back to those memorable moments when they miss somebody and they have that drink,” he added.
“Jason [Tartick] and Kaitlyn [Bristowe], number one, are an incredible couple,” Kissel said. “With this video concept, we needed a couple that has real legitimate chemistry, rather than having two actors meet on set and just hoping that sparks fly.”
Tartick and Bristowe have been dating for several months, after meeting on Bristowe’s podcast, but first confirmed their relationship during an appearance on the Today show in late January.
“I’m so thankful they said yes to this crazy idea,” Kissel, 29, said. “I said, ‘Hey, we’re going to go to someplace tropical, we’re going to put you to work, give you a few drinks and have you make out on camera, are you in?’ And they were like, ‘Yup!'”
“I was super excited to be a part of this video,” said Tartick, who placed third on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette last year.
“Not only is Brett a friend to us, but he’s such a relevant artist that is doing such great things,” he added. “So I get to spend time with Kaitlyn and let our story and romance show through the music video while supporting a friend who is doing awesome things.”
“I wanted to star in this video with Jason because I knew it was about a love story and about memories and making memories,” said Bristowe, who is known for competing on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor and for leading her own season of The Bachelorette in 2015. “And to be honest, I’ve always wanted to be in a music video.”
As to what her favorite moment was from filming, Bristowe, 33, said, “Making out in the rain because it was on my bucket list.”
“I hate to be boring and say the same thing, but my favorite memory was the rain make out too,” Tartick, 30, agreed. “We also had a bench in the bar that we were making out in, and that was pretty solid.”
“The awkward part for me was just kissing on camera,” Bristowe said. “You’d think coming from the world of being on The Bachelor/Bachelorette we would be okay with cameras being around and making out but it was still awkward. I was like, ‘Stop watching us!'”
“The only awkward part for me was having my first ‘Fantasy Suite’ on camera,” Tartick said. “Knowing I never had a ‘Fantasy Suite’ on The Bachelorette, I got my first one on set of the music video.”
“My mom and dad are going to have to see things they haven’t seen before in this video,” he jokingly added.
“Working together during photoshoots in the past, I typically get annoyed because I have just done so many over the past few years,” Bristowe said. “But I’ve had a lot of fun this time with Jason. I felt really into it, and I really enjoyed working with him.”
“In this music video our chemistry has been super natural,” Tartick said. “We have had a ton of fun on-camera and off-camera, we’ve had a blast.”
“I think [Kaitlyn and I] both bring something different to the table when teaming up for something like this,” Tartick said. “We bring together both of our experiences in reality TV and our work lives.”
“We have different angles of seeing things and with each set we come up with different ideas,” he continued. “I think at the end of the day we both know how to make each other smile. We’ve had some fun through it, and it’s been a blast.”
“There should be a blooper reel because we have had some clumsy moments, some funny moments, hilarious times, good banter and hopefully the audio is not on because…it’s questionable,” Tartick said, to which Bristowe replied, “No, hopefully, the audio is on! That’s what makes it funny!”
The music video was shot at Caerula Mar Resort — which is owned by HGTV Island of Bryan hosts Bryan Baeumler and Sarah Baeumler — on South Andros Island in the Bahamas.
“For me, music videos are so important to bring a song to life,” Kissel said. “Over the course of my career, I don’t know if I’ve ever been able to do something of this magnitude and be able to tell the story so perfectly.”
“I’m so proud of Kaitlyn and Jason for being a part of this,” he added. “I’m so thankful that our team was able to come down here to this remote area and capture what I truly believe is the best video I’ve ever made.”