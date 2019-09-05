“The lyrics say, ‘I hope a margarita puts you on the coast with me’ and ‘Does that shot of whiskey take you back to that dive bar?’ which have been very true for me in my life in the celebrations that I’ve had and the great memories that I’ve had,” said Kissel, who won country album of the year at Canada’s 2019 Juno Awards in May and opened for Garth Brooks during his 16-date tour run in Canada last year.

“I’m really happy that our director Blake McWilliam and I were able to come up with this concept to follow the lyrics and bring people back to those memorable moments when they miss somebody and they have that drink,” he added.