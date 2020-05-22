Brett Eldredge Releases 'Good Day' Music Video After 'Searching to Find Positivity in My Life'

"‘Good Day’ brings me a lot of optimism in tough times and I hope it can do the same for others," the country singer tells PEOPLE

Brett Eldredge released his "Good Day" music video on Friday, and he wants viewers to experience a burst of uplifting energy after tuning in.

“I wrote this song when I was searching to find positivity in my life instead of focusing on a day being dark and stormy and your emotions being in a tough spot," the country singer, 34, tells PEOPLE. "I make the decision to have a good day, even in the darkness, and that awareness gives me a better outlook on life."

Eldredge wants his new song to help listeners see the good in any situation, even when faced with challenges. "'Good Day' brings me a lot of optimism in tough times and I hope it can do the same for others," he says.

The sweet music video, which features submissions from fans nationwide, also gives thanks to healthcare workers who are on the frontlines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think I'll start my mornin' with Sinatra / And let those blue eyes speak to me," he sings. "Skip all the things that I don't want to / And let my mind wander free."

In the chorus he continues, "It's gonna be a good day / I don't know why, but it feels like love's comin' my way / And the sun ain't even shinin' / And if the world gonna keep on spinnin' / Let it keep spinnin' on my way / I got a feelin' / It's gonna be a good day."

Last month, Eldredge dropped his single "Gabrielle" — marking his first single release in three years.

"I stepped into that booth, and the first song, we nailed it — one pass," the crooner previously told PEOPLE. "It was the most excited I think I've felt in a long time."

During his time away from music, he turned his attention to personal growth. "I wanted to take the time to connect with myself and really figure out who I am and what I want to say. What I want to do with my life, and that kind of ties into what I want to say in my music," he added.

"I made a promise to myself to push outside [of] my comfort zones in life," Eldredge told PEOPLE. "If I wanted to make a really important record for myself — and hopefully for my fans — I wasn't going to come back into the public eye until I thought I had something very important to say, and it’s going to mean something. That was much easier said than done."

Also in April, the soulful singer released his track "Where the Heart Is." He recently delivered a moving performance of the tune, singing at home due to the health crisis. He shared a video from his May, one-man show on his Instagram.