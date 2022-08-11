Brett Eldredge Performs Acoustic Rendition of 'Songs About You' on 'CMT Campfire Sessions'

Brett Eldredge is stripping down to the basics.

On Thursday, PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the singer-songwriter, 36, performing an acoustic spin on his new song "Songs About You" during this week's CMT Campfire Sessions episode.

In the clip, Eldredge sits around a semi-circle with his band as he sings and plays the guitar to the romantic tune.

Also in the upcoming episode, fans can see Eldredge share stories and perform more hits, including "Beat of the Music," "The Long Way" and "Gabrielle."

CMT

In June, the country singer opened up to PEOPLE about the making of the album.

Eldredge said he was acutely aware of the power he possesses in his vocal cords — "it's overwhelming, to be honest" – and he understands now that his particular vocal gift is his ability to move listeners.

"I feel that's why I'm here," he said. "I feel like I have a voice that can connect in that way. There're a lot of things I'm not great at, but something I feel I'm really powerful at is being able to emote. So when I get done telling my story in my music, I just want it to mean a lot to somebody."

CMT/YouTube

In Songs About You, he stacked the deck for that to happen. "I promise you there's not a wasted song in there," he said.

CMT Campfire Sessions with Brett Eldredge premieres Fri day, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. EST on CMT.