Brett Eldredge Says 'This Could Be the Year' He Finds the 'Person I Share My Life With'

The country star, 36, spoke with the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about being "very optimistic" that he'll find his partner

Published on October 14, 2022
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge.

Brett Eldredge is "getting closer by the day" to finding his soul mate.

The country star, 36, stopped by the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to talk with host Janine Rubenstein about his annual Glow Live tour, which will visit 14 U.S. cities in November and December to kick off the holidays. During the interview, Eldredge was asked who he's singing about this Christmas season ... and as of right now, he's trying to find out himself.

"I think there's a lot of wonder and romance to the idea of love at Christmas," he says. "I love my family and everything, [but] I don't have the person I [will] share my life with, exactly. But I'm very open to it and I'm getting closer by the day and I'm very optimistic."

As Eldredge put it, holiday music itself is "kind of romanticized," particularly when "you're putting on the velvet bow tie and the tux, and everybody's dressing up.

That romantic mindset, he says, is why "when I listen to this music, it's making me think of the most vulnerable sides of myself and what I hope I could find in somebody else."

While his love for his craft is only growing following the release of his seventh studio album Songs About You in June, Eldredge's personal growth feels "overwhelming to think about" since his 2013 debut Bring You Back, which he says came out "10 short years" ago.

"Sometimes you're like, Did any of that happen?" Eldredge explains. "And sometimes you're like, I'm just now starting to figure it out... when I first started I was so excited to have the opportunity, [but] didn't really know fully who I was yet."

The singer's fanbase has only grown with him. Since 2017, he's made a habit of holiday shows, a year after he released his Christmas record, Glow. His love for Christmas, he tells PEOPLE, is "completely separate" from his love for country, and is a "whole 'nother part" of who he is.

"I recorded Glow with the orchestra in New York City, [as] a big fan of jazz. And then it just grew to be this thing that, we put the record out [and] fans didn't even bat an eye at it," he says. "They're like, 'I love this.' And so ever since then, we toured it. First year it did really well. And then now it's just growing to a crazy level. So I'm very excited."

The tour, which is being presented as "an unforgettable night of Christmas classics," will be kicking off Nov. 25 in Nashville, and stopping in New York City, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Dallas, and Boston. Tickets go on sale Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

