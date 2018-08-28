No Excuses! Watch Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor Duet on CMT Crossroads

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor are teaming up and making music.

On an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads, the country star and the pop princess duet on her single “No Excuses” from her soon-to-be-released album Treat Myself — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the performance.

For the energetic number, Eldredge, 32, wears a blue shirt and jeans, and Trainor, 24, wears a chic white suit.

Elsewhere in the episode, Eldredge and Trainor perform Trainor’s “All About That Bass” and “Let You Be Right,” Eldredge’s “Drunk on Your Love” and “Wanna Be That Song” and “Haven’t Met You Yet,” and Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton‘s “Islands in the Stream.”

Eldredge and Trainor first met when they were both honorees at PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch party in 2014. They then collaborated on a duet on Eldredge’s Christmas album Glow in 2016.

“Brett and I have known each other for a few years now and I am such a fan of not only Brett’s music, but him as a person,” Trainor said in a press release. “I was thrilled to collaborate with him again on CMT Crossroads. He’s a superstar and I was star struck during the whole performance!”

“I just love Meghan’s sound — she’s got a funky, swaggy thing to her music that no one else is doing,” Eldredge added. “She’s one-of-a-kind and I’m excited to perform with her again, this time on Crossroads.”

Eldredge continued, “We’re going to make everybody feel alive. We’re going to make them feel it in their hearts and their souls. We’re going to bring big vocals and magic moments.”

Eldredge and Trainor’s episode debuts on Monday, Sept. 3, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.