Brett Eldredge Has Run-In with Curious Black Bear in His Garage: 'New Friend Waiting to Say Hello'

Brett Eldredge got more than he bargained for with a recent nature walk in North Carolina.

The CMA Award winner, 35, encountered a black bear rummaging through a trashcan in the garage on Tuesday before he even left the Asheville house where he was staying.

"Opened the garage door to go on a hike and had a new friend waiting to say hello," Eldredge wrote on Instagram with a video of the moment.

He and a friend could be heard yelling from across the garage for the bear to get out, but he was too preoccupied trying to get into the garbage can, which he tipped over. They eventually caused enough of a ruckus for the animal to turn away and walk off.

Eldredge was met with some amused reactions in the comments section from friends and fans. "Oh my gosh," wrote Bobby Bones' wife Caitlin Parker Estell. "BRO! Be careful! We got a tour to do!!! Haha," Morgan Evans commented.

The Sunday Drive artist is no stranger to unexpected run-ins with wildlife. He woke up on New Year's Day in 2017 to find a snake in the toilet where he was staying on Staniel Cay Island in the Bahamas. "Before ya go to the bathroom...DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN," he captioned the video at the time.

"Here we are, it's the morning, and I was going to take a leak, start the day, you know? That's how you start the day," he narrated the video. "Then I walk and here, and what do we have but a beautiful New Year's snake? Oh s—!"

Eldredge is currently preparing to kick off his Good Day Tour next week in Cleveland, Ohio, where he'll be joined by Evans, 36, as his opening act. The country star opened up to PEOPLE last month about returning to live performances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know the joy and happiness that live music can bring to a lot of people, including myself and the band and everybody out there in the crowd," explained Eldredge.