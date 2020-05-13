"This is an unprecedented time, where we are united in our isolation and yearning to connect through music," Amy Ray said in a statement

Brent Cobb and Indigo Girls' Amy Ray Team Up for Georgia on My Mind Online Concert for Charity

Singer-songwriters Brent Cobb and Amy Ray are joining forces for a charitable concert.

Cobb, 33, and Ray, 56, of the Indigo Girls are teaming up to host Gretsch Presents Georgia on My Mind on Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT. The online concert will serve as a fundraiser to benefit the Georgia Music Foundation. Directed by Curtis Wayne Millard, the benefit show will be streamed on Facebook and at GeorgiaMusicFoundation.org.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The annual event kicked off seven years ago when fellow country artists Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, and Ben Hayslip hosted the first concert.

"We never dreamed it would keep going nor that it would eventually send more than $500,000 back home to support music education," Davidson, chairman of the Georgia Music Foundation said in a statement. "We've had a great run, but Ben, Rhett, and I decided it was the right time to let other Georgia musicians host to keep things fresh and we couldn't be happier that our friends Brent and Amy graciously agreed to step up to the plate."

Image zoom Gretsch Presents Georgia On My Mind lineup

[primary_media_image primary_image="12138483" orientation="default" autocrop="true" /]

Georgia on My Mind was originally set to be held in-person, but plans changed after large gatherings were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With concerns for public safety top of mind, we canceled the as-yet-unannounced Ryman date, but Amy and Brent were totally up for reimagining it as an online affair," Lisa Love, director of the Georgia Music Foundation, said in a statement.

"This is an unprecedented time, where we are united in our isolation and yearning to connect through music," Ray said in a statement. "For Brent and I to come together and host a lineup of artists from across the state of Georgia is a huge honor for both of us."

Image zoom Brent Cobb

The lineup features several country musicians including: Caroline Aiken, Tony Arata, John Berry, Kristian Bush's band Dark Water, Amy Grant, Rutha Harris, John Driskell Hopkins, Indigo Girls, Kalen & Aslyn, Chuck Leavell, Kim Michael Polote, Katie Pruitt, The War & Treaty, Channing Wilson, Jontavious Willis and Adam Wright. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.