Brendan McLoughlin Says Miranda Lambert Is 'Beautiful' 'Inside and Out' on Her Birthday

"You have the biggest heart and show it every day through your love for others and animals," McLoughlin wrote on Instagram

By
Published on November 10, 2022 06:25 PM
Brendan McLoughlin Wishes Miranda Lambert a Happy Birthday
Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert. Photo: Brendan McLoughlin/instagram

Miranda Lambert is getting birthday love from her husband Brendan McLoughin!

On Thursday, the retired NYPD officer marked the country star's 39th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

"Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert," McLoughlin, 31, wrote alongside a carousel of photos with Lambert.

"It's always an honor to be called your husband. You're the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it every day through your love for others and animals," he continued. "Can't wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you. ❤️🥳❤️🎂"

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, Lambert got a pre-birthday celebration in at the CMA Awards in Nashville, which McLoughlin attended with her.

2022 CMA Arrivals
Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert. Jason Davis/WireImage

"I am very busy, but it's good," she told ABC on the red carpet of her busy schedule. "It's Scorpio season, my birthday's tomorrow, so it's a gift to get to do what I love. And I've been doing it for a really long time!"

She also performed, not once, but twice. Lambert helped kick things off with a tribute to Loretta Lynn alongside Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood. Later, she performed her song "Geraldene" off Palomino.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/miranda-lambert/" data-inlink="true">Miranda Lambert</a> perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Miranda Lambert. Terry Wyatt/WireImage

In June, she opened up to PEOPLE about the thirsty comments made about her husband by fans — and revealed why she's all for it!

"I tell him, 'If you got blessed with all of that, then don't rob the world. I'm a songwriter, so I put out music. You look like that, so you should have your photo taken!'" Lambert said of McLoughlin at the time, whose abs often make an appearance on both of their social media accounts.

She also said that life with him grounded her: "I take myself way too seriously, and I think I've really calmed down, getting out of my head and stuff, because he's so full of joy," Lambert said of McLoughlin, who says her favorite thing about her partner is "his smile. It's one of those contagious ones."

RELATED VIDEO: Miranda Lambert Has Fun in the Sun on Third Wedding Anniversary with 'Sunshine' Brendan McLoughlin

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in February and marked it with a tropical getaway.

"Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine," she captioned the photo carousel on Instagram, ending the post by hashtagging "3years" with a ring emoji beside it.

She also opened up about finding the stability she craved before meeting in 2018.

"When I turned 30, I started to take life in a new direction and really start to understand myself a little better," she said. "And going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself better. When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, 'I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want.' I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband."

