BRELAND, Morgan Wade, Ashley Cooke Make Spotify's Hot Country 2022 Artists to Watch List: 'Grateful'

"I need to go call my mom," Carter Faith says in a reaction video upon learning the news

These musicians are coming in hot!

Spotify's Hot Country 2022 Artists to Watch list is out and it includes some of the genre's favorite newcomers taking country music by storm, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a sweet reactions video, the country music singers were captured overjoyed and in the moment as they learned the news.

Hot Country Artists to Watch Hot Country Artists to Watch 2022 | Credit: Spotify

"Oh my gosh this is so crazy," Cooke, 24, says in the video. Meanwhile, Faith, 22, says she "needs to go call my mom."

"My Truck" singer BRELAND, 26, said in a press release, "Being a Hot Country Artist To Watch means being recognized by one of the best platforms for consuming music and country music especially. Just being able to be on that list with all those other incredible artists is special."

Earlier this year, the singer collaborated with Dierks Bentley and HARDY on "Beers on Me" — and the trio performed the hit single at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Former The Voice contestant Craft, 25, said she was "excited" to be a part of the list and she's "thankful" for the support. "It is such a huge platform for us as up-and-coming musicians and it's a huge stepping stone for us. I'm really looking forward to hopefully getting my music out there and sharing it with y'all."

Wright, 23, who released his album Intertwined in November, said he's "listened to this playlist for years and I've looked up to so many artists that have been on this list." Wade, 27, said she's "grateful" and knows "how much impact it has" to be on the list.

For Smith, 21, this achievement is a "validation" and "shows that all the hard work I've been putting in is starting to pay off." Meanwhile, former The Voice contestant Dover, 23, shared he can finally show his work back home.

"Growing up in Georgia loving country music, I'd tell people I'm a singer and they'd ask 'oh yeah, anything we may have heard?' Now I'm able to answer that with confidence," he said. "Having 'You Got a Small Town' on Hot Country has been massive — the other day I was playing it for my family and my kids heard me then next was Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton! For them to only know me chasing this dream and to see things like this happen from Spotify, it's major!"

Breland, Morgan Wade, Ashley Cooke and Madeline Edwards Breland, Morgan Wade, Ashley Cooke and Madeline Edwards | Credit: Getty (4)

Edwards, 28, shared she's excited her unique mix of jazz and country are receiving positive feedback, "To see other people not only liking it but also accepting it and wanting to hear more of it is extremely validating that people are really interested and invested in this."

Edwards took the stage with country singers Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer at the CMA Awards in November for a memorable performance of "Love My Hair."