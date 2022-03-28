Brantley Gilbert and Jessie James Decker to Sing 'America the Beautiful' at WrestleMania 38

The country stars will take the stage at AT&T Stadium in Texas on April 2 and 3

Country music fans, take note — WrestleMania 38 is adding a few familiar faces.

The WWE's annual event will welcome Brantley Gilbert and Jessie James Decker to the stage to sing "America the Beautiful," with Gilbert taking the reins on April 2 and Decker on April 3.

"Brantley and Jessie are the latest in a long line of renowned artists who have opened WWE's biggest event of the year and we look forward to them continuing this great tradition across consecutive nights at WrestleMania 38," Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group, said in a statement.

Gilbert, 37, who released his new single "Rolex on a Redneck" with Jason Aldean earlier this month, said in a statement it was "such a pleasure" to be on board for the showdown.

"I can't think of a better way to spend a Saturday night, and I'm looking forward to being a part of it," he said. "See you there!"

Brantley Gilbert, Jessie James Decker Brantley Gilbert, Jessie James Decker | Credit: J. Merritt/Getty; Ethan Miller/Getty

Decker, meanwhile, said it was "always an honor" to be able to sing "America the Beautiful."

"It is a song that means so much to me, celebrating the country I love," said the 33-year-old singer, who put out the EP The Woman I've Become in October. "Thank you WWE for having me. I can't wait to be a part of WrestleMania 38."

WrestleMania 38 is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will feature matches with celebrities including Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul. Stone Cold Steve Austin is also slated to return to fight Kevin Owens on a special edition of The KO Show