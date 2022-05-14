Ready for Red Rocks! Brantley Gilbert and George Birge Get Loud at Iconic Amphitheatre: Photos

There's something about that moment when the crowd matches your energy. It's just magical. We went out there and just rocked it and the crowd gave it right back to us. They were on their feet, and they

had their hands up in the air. I feel like Denver is such a music city. People understand music and they are there to enjoy it. They support art and culture. I felt fully embraced by the community. The coolest thing for me was when I got up there, I told them that this was my first night playing Red Rocks and it was a dream that I always felt was too big to come true. And they just went bananas. It was like the city hugged me and wrapped me in their arms. It was magical.