Brantley Gilbert Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Amber Cochran: 'I Love You'

Brantley Gilbert has a lot to be happy for with wife Amber Cochran Gilbert.

On Monday, the 36-year-old Country star shared a photo of him and his wife on Instagram celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

"6 years of marriage and two beautiful babies later…. Happy anniversary @ambercochrangilbert…. I love you," he captioned the photo as the two smiled by a waterfront.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and share son Barrett Hardy-Clay, 3, and daughter Braylen Hendrix, 1. The musician has been inspired by his role as a dad, incorporating fatherhood into his songwriting on a track called "Man That Hung the Moon" from his album, Fire & Brimstone.

"We had just found out Amber was pregnant with Barrett when I wrote the song originally — we couldn't even tell family yet as it was so early along in the pregnancy — yet I couldn't keep that excitement bottled up," Gilbert explained to PEOPLE back in 2019. "I had to do something as all these emotions were hitting me at once. I wrote 'Man That Hung the Moon' on the bus heading home thinking how life was about to change in the most incredible ways."

Over the years, the singer hasn't posted his family life too often on social media but made sure to give his wife, family, and friends a shout out when he reached another big personal milestone. In December, Gilbert celebrated nine years of sobriety as he continues to defeat his past addiction. He did so by posting a heartwarming family photo on social media of a sweet embrace with Amber.

"9 years drink-free today, and couldn't have done it without my family, my brothers, my road family and the #bgnation ... If y'all pop a top today, drink one for ya boy....," he captioned the post sharing his success with followers.