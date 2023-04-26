Inside Brandon Ratcliff's Family-Focused Grand Ole Opry Debut: See the Photos! (Exclusive)

The rising country star stepped into the circle for the first time on Friday night, following in the footsteps of his mother Suzanne Cox of the Grammy-winning group The Cox Family. Joined by his mom, his wife Lexi and their 3-month-old daughter Elliot Landon, Ratcliff performed songs from Volume 1 of his Tale of Two Towns album, released earlier this year.

By Brandon Ratcliff
Published on April 26, 2023 06:45 PM
01 of 09
Brandon Ratcliff Grand Ole Opry Debut
Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Stepping into the famous Opry Circle for the first time — taking it all in. It's hard to put into words how it felt standing on that hallowed ground.

02 of 09
Brandon Ratcliff Grand Ole Opry Debut
Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Really surreal seeing my name on that sign!

03 of 09
Brandon Ratcliff Grand Ole Opry Debut
Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Experiencing this day with my little family by my side was a dream come true. Elli's first show is gonna be hard to top!

04 of 09
Brandon Ratcliff Grand Ole Opry Debut
Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Speaking of family — warming up with my mom backstage.

05 of 09
Brandon Ratcliff Grand Ole Opry Debut
Courtesy of Robert Chavers

During sound check, making sure we were ready to roll!

06 of 09
Brandon Ratcliff Grand Ole Opry Debut
Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Had to get some pre-show good luck sweetness from my wife Lexi and my daughter, Elliot!

07 of 09
Brandon Ratcliff Grand Ole Opry Debut
Courtesy of Robert Chavers

These two are my rocks! Grateful to have them cheering me on.

08 of 09
Brandon Ratcliff Grand Ole Opry Debut
Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Show time! You can almost feel the energy I was feeling in this moment – excited, a little bit nervous, and ready to take the stage.

09 of 09
Brandon Ratcliff Grand Ole Opry Debut
Courtesy of Robert Chavers

I grew up watching my mom and family perform at the Opry, and getting to share this moment with her on this legendary stage was such a full-circle moment.

