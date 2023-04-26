Inside Brandon Ratcliff's Family-Focused Grand Ole Opry Debut: See the Photos! (Exclusive)

01 of 09 Courtesy of Robert Chavers Stepping into the famous Opry Circle for the first time — taking it all in. It's hard to put into words how it felt standing on that hallowed ground.

02 of 09 Courtesy of Robert Chavers Really surreal seeing my name on that sign!

03 of 09 Courtesy of Robert Chavers Experiencing this day with my little family by my side was a dream come true. Elli's first show is gonna be hard to top!

04 of 09 Courtesy of Robert Chavers Speaking of family — warming up with my mom backstage.

05 of 09 Courtesy of Robert Chavers During sound check, making sure we were ready to roll!

06 of 09 Courtesy of Robert Chavers Had to get some pre-show good luck sweetness from my wife Lexi and my daughter, Elliot!

07 of 09 Courtesy of Robert Chavers These two are my rocks! Grateful to have them cheering me on.

08 of 09 Courtesy of Robert Chavers Show time! You can almost feel the energy I was feeling in this moment – excited, a little bit nervous, and ready to take the stage.