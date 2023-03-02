Brandi Carlile and Wife Catherine Raised $300K in 7 Days for Earthquake Relief: 'We Pivot Quickly'

The musician and her wife are honored amongst PEOPLE's 2023 Women Changing the World for their work with their Looking Out Foundation

By
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy

Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 03:55 PM
Brandi Carlisle
Catherine and Brandi Carlile. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Before they were Grammy darlings, Brandi Carlile and her bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth were approached by General Motors in 2008 about using their song "The Story" in an ad for the Olympics.

"We felt really conflicted over GM's relationship with Big Oil and the vehicles being featured in the commercial," Brandi recalls in this week's PEOPLE Women Changing the World issue, on newsstands Friday. "I was getting advice from a lot of other activists and people that I love, like the Indigo Girls, who were like, 'Yeah, we wouldn't do it.' So we said no, and it was a big deal because we were a bunch of broke musicians in our 20s."

Eventually GM circled back to Brandi, 41, and the Hanseroths to see if they'd help rewrite the ad to feature the company's electric cars. They agreed, and with the money they made, they started the Looking Out Foundation (LOF), not just with an eye on the environment, but with the hope of aiding a multitude of humanitarian causes.

"We were interested in so many different areas," says Brandi. "We felt like we could use our youth, our influence, and our money to speak truth to power."

In 2012, Catherine, 42 — whom Brandi first met over the phone in 2009 while she was working for Beatles singer Paul McCartney's charity — came on board as the executive director of LOF.

"When I came on board, I noticed that $2 of every concert ticket that Brandi sells goes directly to the foundation, so the fans form the basis of the foundation just by virtue of the fact that they're going to see Brandi play," Catherine says. "So, for me, my priority was finding a way to engage and galvanize Brandi's fan base, because they're all activists. My first mission really was to take these volunteers on the road and launch campaigns to coincide with Brandi's projects, and her touring, and her albums."

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021
Brandi and Catherine Carlile. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Most recently, Brandi and Catherine launched a campaign to raise funds in the wake of the Feb. 6 earthquake that devastated parts of Syria and Turkey.

Within seven days they were able to raise $300,000 to aid the White Helmets, a volunteer organization of emergency responders, and AKUT Search and Rescue Association, with the Carliles matching the first $100,000 raised.

"Part of our mission is being able to pivot quickly and respond to whatever situation may arise at any given moment," says Catherine. "The average donation was around $50, so it's astounding we were able to make that impact collectively."

Brandi adds: "Because we're small and scrappy, our fans trust us, and they feel very much a part of it. We love our ability to galvanize, pull together and respond."

Next, the pair are focused on Brandi's upcoming inaugural Mothership Weekend festival in Florida in May.

"We have a festival in Mexico called Girls Just Wanna Weekend, and we created that festival to speak to the fact that there's a disparagement in headlining spaces for women in music festivals in the United States," Brandi says. "That festival sells out every year the minute it goes on sale, so it's starting to exclude people because it sells out. It's also excluding people who have monetary restrictions because it's in Mexico. So we wanted to do something like that stateside, not necessarily centered on women, but celebrating matriarchy."

At the festival, Brandi and Catherine will have an "action village" set up to spotlight LGBTQ+ rights, global maternal health and reproductive rights.

"It's going to be really interactive," says Catherine. "Basically, attendees are going to be able to visit these information booths and find out how they can support."

The first few rows of the venue of the festival are also going to be transformed into a large cove they're calling the "Teacher's Lounge."

"We set aside these passes for educators, and there's these upgrade opportunities, and it's a really good view of the gig," Brandi says. "It's our way to thank teachers in Florida who are really struggling with oppressive laws surrounding their curriculum. We just want to throw a party for them and have a spot where they can sit and drink wine."

Adds Catherine: "We've been criticized for LOF's broad reach, but I think that this illustrates just how important it is that LOF is 'agnostic.'"

In everything they do, Brandi and Catherine make sure to get their daughters Evangeline, 8, and Elijah, 4, involved.

"Evangeline has come and volunteered at our booths on the road, Elijah's still a little bit too young, but Evangeline has a lot of interest in the foundation, because she's going to have to do this work too," Catherine says. "She has a lot of compassion and empathy, and a lot of questions. I'm sure as she gets older she'll become more involved. This is part of our family's legacy, and we couldn't be more proud of the foundation."

For more on Brandi Carlile, Catherine Shepherd Carlile and the rest of the 2023 women changing the world, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Related Articles
FReadom Fighters Carolyn Foote (black dress) and Becky Calzada
From an Emmy-Winning AIDS Activist to Librarians Fighting Book Bans: PEOPLE's 2023 Women Changing the World
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Elijah Carlile, Catherine Shepherd, and Evangeline Ruth Carlile speak during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Daughters Adorably Introduce Her Performance at the 2023 Grammys 
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd's Relationship Timeline
Women Who Inspire Women, Christina Aguilera, Queen Latifah, Amber Ruffin
Celebrities Share the Women Who Most Inspire Them
Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs off the field at the half during a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin Is Raising Awareness for Pets Who 'Deserve a Second Chance'
luke bryan wedding to Caroline Boyer December 8, 2006
Luke Bryan Reveals Story Behind Wedding Pic of Him and Wife Caroline 'Squeezing Each Other's Butts'
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
The new memoir from V (formerly Eve Ensler), creator of The Vagina Monologues _ Reckoning (January 31)
V (Formerly Eve Ensler) Processes Her Collected Pain and Horrors Witnessed in New Book 'Reckoning'
anna farris
Anna Faris Says It 'Felt Liberating' to Pose Nude in Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Commercial
Zoe Saldana with her husband, Marco Perego and their children, Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana and Ezio Perego attend the ceremony honoring Zoe Saldana with A Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Zoe Saldaña's 3 Kids: Everything She's Said About Parenting
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton Surprises in a Rented Designer Dress at Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston!
Carey Mulligan from the film "She Said" attends Contenders Film: Los Angeles at DGA Theater Complex on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Carey Mulligan on Powerful Visit to Ukraine: You 'See Your Own Family in These Families'
https://spaces.hightail.com/space/5s55ZdFiyh Credit: James Cessna/MTSU headline: Wynonna Judd To Recreate the Judds’ 1991 Farewell Concert in a New TV Special
Wynonna Judd to Recreate the Judds' 1991 Farewell Concert in a New TV Special: 'A Big Deal for Me'
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile Talks Raising Daughters with Wife Catherine: 'Queer Parenting Lacks a Manual'
Elton John and David Furnish attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Elton John and David Furnish's Relationship Timeline
Keith Urban Dishes on New Vegas Residency, Different Ways To Release Music: ‘There’s No Center Anymore’
Keith Urban Dishes on New Vegas Residency, Different Ways to Release Music: 'There's No Center Anymore'