Brandi Carlile Is Inviting Fans Who Have Been Vaccinated for COVID-19 to Upcoming Nashville Concert

Brandi Carlile is back in action — under one condition.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the country star will host a live performance in front of a limited audience of randomly selected guests who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The safety measure is in place to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus, which has prevented live concerts for the past year.

"It's a full band and it's virtual ... However, we have found a way for a small number of people to attend this COVID-compliant, socially distant show in person," she said in the video.

The singer further detailed in her caption, "We will randomly select a limited number of entries to attend the show in person. Winners will be notified by 3/25. 🤘🤘."

In order to be considered, prospective attendees are required to email brandicarlileryman@gmail.com and provide their full name, proof of their full vaccination and proof of purchase of their $25 livestream ticket — available online at the venue's official website.

The show will kick off on March 28 at 7 p.m. CT at the famous Ryman Auditorium (which was home of the Grand Ole Opry from 1943 to 1974). It will also be live-streamed for ticketed guests who are viewing the show digitally. Carlile's performance will be available for viewing until April 11 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in December, followed by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine receiving approval in February.

The shots were initially limited to frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, and have been released in tiered groups since to include senior citizens, teachers, individuals with pre-existing conditions and essential workers (such as grocery store employees, United States Postal Service staffers and public transit operators). President Joe Biden has ordered states to make every adult eligible for the vaccine by May 1.